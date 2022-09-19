ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA in the mix for Ohio State decommit, combo guard George Washington III

Another top-100 prospect in the recruiting class of 2023 has Virginia on his final list of five schools after decommitting from Ohio State last month. George Washington III told On3 that he is considering only five schools: Virginia, Michigan, Wake Forest, Louisville and Dayton (he also held offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Liberty). He hails from Dayton, Ohio (Chaminade Julienne).
Elliott: 'Don't anticipate' Billy Kemp to return at Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- While Virginia will see a couple familiar faces on the Syracuse sidelines, the Cavaliers will likely be missing one of their own in wide receiver Billy Kemp. Tony Elliott said on Tuesday he does not anticipate Kemp will be cleared in time for the trip...
Frank Csorba, Lynchburg, Sr.

Csorba, a senior from Boydton, Va., has already earned awards for his winning performance at the NCAA South Region Preview hosted by Christopher Newport University on Friday afternoon. Csorba earned M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Runner of the Week honors after topping the 166-person field at Lee Hall Mansion. He stopped the watches at 24:16.7 after completing the eight-kilometer course 18.8 seconds faster than Tyler Lipps from William & Mary. Csorba's pace of 4:53.0 per mile helped him break Lynchburg's 8K record by 10.3 seconds over the previous mark set by teammate Max Sparks last season. Lynchburg, ranked 11th in the country, chimed in second overall in the team standings on Friday with 46 points, trailing only William & Mary by 11 points in the table.
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets' First Amendment Rights

A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Staunton, VA With Free Washes

THOMASTON, Ga. - September 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Staunton, VA location on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way. To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience...
Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels

Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater

Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
Changes heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Gun safety and education after accidental shooting in Orange County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- With the recent accidental shooting of a seven-month-old boy in Orange County, reminding children of the dangers of firearms through education is important. An updated release from the Virginia State Police said that the shooting in Orange County happened when a two-year-old discharged a...
Orange County, VA

