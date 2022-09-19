Read full article on original website
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA in the mix for Ohio State decommit, combo guard George Washington III
Another top-100 prospect in the recruiting class of 2023 has Virginia on his final list of five schools after decommitting from Ohio State last month. George Washington III told On3 that he is considering only five schools: Virginia, Michigan, Wake Forest, Louisville and Dayton (he also held offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Liberty). He hails from Dayton, Ohio (Chaminade Julienne).
Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse
Colsey, the No. 4 overall lacrosse recruit in the class of 2024, committed to UVA on Monday
cbs19news
Elliott: 'Don't anticipate' Billy Kemp to return at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- While Virginia will see a couple familiar faces on the Syracuse sidelines, the Cavaliers will likely be missing one of their own in wide receiver Billy Kemp. Tony Elliott said on Tuesday he does not anticipate Kemp will be cleared in time for the trip...
odaconline.com
Frank Csorba, Lynchburg, Sr.
Csorba, a senior from Boydton, Va., has already earned awards for his winning performance at the NCAA South Region Preview hosted by Christopher Newport University on Friday afternoon. Csorba earned M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Runner of the Week honors after topping the 166-person field at Lee Hall Mansion. He stopped the watches at 24:16.7 after completing the eight-kilometer course 18.8 seconds faster than Tyler Lipps from William & Mary. Csorba's pace of 4:53.0 per mile helped him break Lynchburg's 8K record by 10.3 seconds over the previous mark set by teammate Max Sparks last season. Lynchburg, ranked 11th in the country, chimed in second overall in the team standings on Friday with 46 points, trailing only William & Mary by 11 points in the table.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
Woonsocket Call
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Staunton, VA With Free Washes
THOMASTON, Ga. - September 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Staunton, VA location on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way. To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience...
WSLS
Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia. Most of the election process is the same as it has been in previous years, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year. For starters, you can now register to vote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
Why these Virginia students are rallying for transgender rights
On Sunday afternoon at Wayside Park in Hanover County, high school students stand holding Pride flags, carrying signs in support of transgender rights, hoping to catch the eye of passing drivers.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernvirginiamag.com
These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels
Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
bcvoice.org
New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
NBC 29 News
Changes heading our way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
chsktr.com
Inside the Controversial Reactions of Charlottesville High School’s New Phone Policy
Addiction is a strong word, yet it is used every day to describe the relationship between students and their cell phones. Teenagers all around the world are becoming more addicted and reliant upon the constant. screens. As a result of this issue, Charlottesville High school has implemented a new policy...
cbs19news
Gun safety and education after accidental shooting in Orange County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- With the recent accidental shooting of a seven-month-old boy in Orange County, reminding children of the dangers of firearms through education is important. An updated release from the Virginia State Police said that the shooting in Orange County happened when a two-year-old discharged a...
WSLS
Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s has been found guilty of assault and battery by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday. Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI. The...
NBC12
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a man shot and killed by state police can proceed, a judge ruled Monday. “I’m his mom. So I don’t know what to do other than fight for my kid. That was my boy,” said Latoya Benton, the mother of slain 18-year-old Xavier Hill.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Comments / 0