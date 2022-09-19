Csorba, a senior from Boydton, Va., has already earned awards for his winning performance at the NCAA South Region Preview hosted by Christopher Newport University on Friday afternoon. Csorba earned M-F Athletic United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Runner of the Week honors after topping the 166-person field at Lee Hall Mansion. He stopped the watches at 24:16.7 after completing the eight-kilometer course 18.8 seconds faster than Tyler Lipps from William & Mary. Csorba's pace of 4:53.0 per mile helped him break Lynchburg's 8K record by 10.3 seconds over the previous mark set by teammate Max Sparks last season. Lynchburg, ranked 11th in the country, chimed in second overall in the team standings on Friday with 46 points, trailing only William & Mary by 11 points in the table.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO