dbusiness.com
Comcast Promotes Shannon Dulin to Director of Community Impact for Heartland Region
Comcast announced that Shannon Dulin has been promoted to director of community impact for Comcast’s Heartland Region, which includes Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan and is headquartered in Plymouth. “Shannon brings a wealth of experience to her new role,” saysCraig D’Agostini, vice president of external affairs for Comcast’s Heartland Region....
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Honigman Adds Law Firm Founder Ira Jaffe as Distinguished Counsel
Honigman, a full-service, general business law firm headquartered in Detroit, announced that law firm founder, practitioner, and community leader Ira Jaffe has today joined the firm as distinguished counsel in its corporate and private clients practices. He will be based at Honigman’s Bloomfield Hills office. “We are honored to...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Tipping habits changing across Michigan, U.S. with less people giving money
From labor shortages to supply chain issues, now workers are facing another brewing challenge – the changing trend of tipping.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
dbusiness.com
Nick Winters Joins Honigman’s Real Estate Department as Partner
Honigman, the Detroit-based full-service general business law firm, announced Nick Winters has joined as a partner in its real estate department. He supports his clients in real estate matters in various industries, with significant experience in leasing, telecommunications, electric vehicles, and the resolution of complex title and survey issues. He focuses on developing long-term relationships with his clients so that he can understand, protect, and advance their priorities.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Jenni Kayne Airstream Tour Coming to Somerset Collection Today, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Jenni Kayne Airstream Tour Coming to Somerset Collection Today. The Jenni Kayne Airstream Tour is coming to the South...
michiganchronicle.com
A Detroiter’s Guide to Navigating Cannabis Law
Whether you are an avid marijuana user, involved in the agricultural growth and retail industry or simply interested in following policy reforms, Detroiters should be better informed on how to safely navigate the consumption and sales business of the growing cannabis industry. Cannabis law experts spoke to the Michigan Chronicle...
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
New data shows hazy outlook for Michigan marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
dbusiness.com
J.D. Power Report: Airport Customer Satisfaction Down; Metro is 3rd Best
Increasing demand, labor shortages, inflation, and flight cancellations have taken their toll on airport customer satisfaction, according to the new 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power in Troy. Overall satisfaction is down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year as travelers encounter fewer flights, more crowded...
dbusiness.com
Huntington Opens Commercial Bank Headquarters in The District Detroit
Today, Huntington National Bank opened its Detroit’s Huntington Tower at 2025 Woodward Ave. in The District Detroit. Located just south of The Fillmore, the office building will serve as the headquarters for Huntington’s Commercial Bank. It is the first office tower built in downtown Detroit in more than...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
dbusiness.com
WGPR Enduring Legacy Gala 2022
The WGPR Historical Society hosted its annual Enduring Legacy Gala on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The ICON building along Detroit’s riverfront near Belle Isle. The event is a celebration of the legacy of Black people in the media from the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of the first Black-owned television station in the continental U.S. — WGPR-TV. The event raised funds for the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum and Media Center and featured special guest Stephen A. Smith, ESPN sports commentator and media personality. The society presented its inaugural Enduring Legacy Awards to four Detroiters who have promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in their careers: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Arn Tellem, vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons; Greg Kelser, former NBA player and current Detroit Pistons TV color commentator; and Amyre Makupson, former WGPR, WKBD, and WWJ TV anchor. A posthumous award will be presented to the family of WGPR’s founder, William V. Banks. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
DTE Names Khalil Rahal Director of Economic Development
DTE Energy in Detroit announced the appointment of Khalil Rahal as director of economic development. In this role, Rahal will be responsible for leading DTE’s efforts to drive economic development in communities across Michigan. The company states it aspires to be a force for growth and prosperity, supplying the reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy Michiganders need while also helping communities thrive socially and economically.
Housing market leaves renters struggling for affordable low-income properties
Take a drive through Detroit, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to hear construction sounds, it’s a sign of change – but not a sign everyone necessarily welcomes.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
Detroit News
Stellantis to pay $275K for projects, fine from Jeep plant odor in Detroit
The maker of Jeep SUVs faces a nearly $63,000 fine to Michigan's general fund and a mandate to plant trees and buy a new building management system for Southeast High School because of air-quality violations from its new assembly plant in Detroit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and...
