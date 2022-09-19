ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Will Never be on ‘Family Feud’ Again

Kristin Chenoweth recently relieved her embarrassing Celebrity Family Feud moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The singer and actress admitted that she totally regrets leaving Steve Harvey speechless with her unintentional answer. Chenoweth Won’t Return to Family Feud. Game shows put a lot of pressure on people, which could...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Anderson
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Richard Dawson
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Family Feud#Television#Famous People#Fargo Family
Variety

‘The Bachelor’: ABC Eyes Zach Shallcross as Season 27 Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Nothing is official until it’s official, but sources tell Variety that ABC is all-but-set on Zach Shallcross being its next star of “The Bachelor.” Two individuals familiar with “The Bachelor” search have told Variety that Shallcross is the network’s pick to lead Season 27, which will likely air in early 2023. Shallcross is expected to be announced as the new “Bachelor” on next week’s season finale of “The Bachelorette,” during “After the Final Rose” on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Shallcross was a contestant on the current 19th season of “The Bachelorette,” which stars two women: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. He was one...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win

If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film

Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years after Chevy Chase...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'In The Know': Mike Judge and Zach Woods Reunite for Adult Animated Comedy

In the Know, a new adult animated comedy from Mike Judge and Zach Woods, has been greenlit at Peacock. The reunion between Silicon Valley creator Judge and star Woods will be the streamer's first foray into adult-oriented animation. The series will center around Lauren Caspian, National Public Radio's third-most popular...
TV SERIES
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy