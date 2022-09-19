Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
dukebasketballreport.com
Wojo Update - After Being Let Go By Marquette, He’s Enjoying Life More Than Ever
As you probably know - and if you don’t, apologies for being the bearers of bad news, even if it’s late - but Steve Wojciechowski was let go by Marquette after last season. You may be wondering what he’s been up to since then. Well, for possibly the first time in his life, Wojo is just...chilling.
The Rave fights back against Deer District concert venue development
The Rave Eagles Club is promoting a petition arguing against the development of a new concert venue in Milwaukee's Deer District.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
September 20, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Union High School celebrates Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court has been announced for the upcoming event. Front row left to right: Abby Schrunk (Musical), Isabelle Klink (Future Farmers of. America), Isabelle Navarre (Tennis), Jimena Herrera (Volleyball), Sierra...
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
CBS 58
'No contract, no beer': Molson Coors brewery employees picket over contract negotiations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of Molson Coors employees are one step closer to going on strike. A union spokesperson told CBS 58 they're in limbo with the beverage company over the next three-year contract for brewery employees. "We are the largest workforce inside the brewery," UAW Local 9...
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers. Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
wtmj.com
Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee
The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
