Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s First Gucci Store Is About to Open — Yes, Cowtown is Cool Enough For This High Fashion Temple
The newest Gucci boutique in Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork is set to open next Friday, September 30. Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci began with premium leather goods. Now, the century-old Italian maker is an international symbol of luxury — and Fort Worth is finally getting in on it. It is getting the seventh Gucci store in the state of Texas.
fox4news.com
Cirque du Soleil OVO returns to Fort Worth
The magic of Cirque du Soleil returns to Fort Worth this week for the first time since 2017. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a sneak peek of the characters and performances.
Beautiful Texas Brownstone in Rivercrest Offers a True Lock-And-Leave Lifestyle
If you have the word “Triassic-Jurassic” on your Tarrant County Tuesday bingo card … you win! Of course, the Triassic-Jurassic Period of history began roughly 250 million years ago (give or take a few years) and ended with the dinosaurs taking a dirt nap. How this relates...
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
'Holidays Around The World' : Pentatonix bringing their world tour to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A popular acapella group from Arlington are bringing their talents close to home and around the world. Pentatonix will be kicking off their "Christmas Spectacular!" tour by the end of this month along with the sibling band "Girl Named Tom". They'll be in Fort Worth on Nov. 22 at Dickies Arena.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
She Reps: Jahnisha Warren
Jahnisha Warren was born in Dallas, Texas and growing up she always had a passion for fashion. She attended Skyline High School and studied fashion merchandising and design, and later received her Bachelor of Science in fashion merchandising from the University of North Texas. Months before graduation she was chosen to intern for Tommy Hilfiger as a fashion coordinator. “As a fashion coordinator, I had the privilege to bring Tommy Hilfiger’s vision to light by merchandising in major department stores in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. I knew from this internship that I would pursue fashion as a career one day,” Warren said.
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DFW Airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW International Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. The Fort Worth council reopened their work session after...
fortworthreport.org
‘Everything’s older in Fort Worth’: One of Fort Worth’s oldest builds to receive $89 million in improvements
Will Rogers Memorial Center is the largest equestrian event facility in Texas — and it is not close. It’s also in need of repair, said Andra Bennett, a spokesperson for Will Rogers Memorial Center. Built in 1936, the facility rarely receives large-scale improvements. Now, the city of Fort...
Dallas Observer
Solo Dining in Dallas: Perfect Places to Dine When You're New to Dallas
People are pouring into Dallas from San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Whether they're moving for work, school or some other reason, one thing is for sure: finding great spots to dine is critical to successfully transitioning to a new city. Moving is hard, especially as...
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
Shops at Highland Village welcomes six new tenants
The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday it is welcoming six new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. The Christmas Shoppe, Lovesac, LuvLeigh Apparel, Madison Reed, Sip + Savor and Spirit of Halloween will open now through the start of 2023. . “We are thrilled to be...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
TripAdvisor Blog
AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)
.. at the sleek, modern, but comfortable atmosphere. The room was very nice! Our only concern was parking. Our truck did... I thought we were past having to ask for your room to be made up. And in any case, when I checked in, no one mentioned that you... ......
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Prepares for Holiday Season, Major Expansion Project
The city of Fort Worth is pledging COVID relief money from the federal government to help a local food bank serve more people than ever before. Tarrant Area Food Bank is in the process of creating what is being called an “agricultural hub," the first of its kind in our area.
fwtx.com
‘New York Times’ Names Smoke ’N Ash BBQ One of 2022’s Best Restaurants
Talk about good timing. As recently reported by our food writer, Malcolm Mayhew, Arlington’s Smoke’N Ash BBQ is pretty darn good. And, as it turns out, Mr. Mayhew isn’t alone in his positive assessment. The restaurant, which offers a unique fusion of Texas barbecue and Ethiopian fare earned a nod from the food folks at the New York Times, who named it one of 2022’s best restaurants in the country.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
This Cute Little Condo is a Bit of a Hidden Gem With Lots to Love
This little condo is a bit of a hidden gem. It’s in West Richardson, has easy access to North Central Expressway (which means easy access to basically the world), and it’s close to cute restaurants and shops. It’s a chill little area and a true community. Like a...
