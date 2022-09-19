Jahnisha Warren was born in Dallas, Texas and growing up she always had a passion for fashion. She attended Skyline High School and studied fashion merchandising and design, and later received her Bachelor of Science in fashion merchandising from the University of North Texas. Months before graduation she was chosen to intern for Tommy Hilfiger as a fashion coordinator. “As a fashion coordinator, I had the privilege to bring Tommy Hilfiger’s vision to light by merchandising in major department stores in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. I knew from this internship that I would pursue fashion as a career one day,” Warren said.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO