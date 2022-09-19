Related
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegations That a Fan Hit Cardinals Star Kyler Murray During Game
Las Vegas Police are looking into "a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player." Las Vegas police are looking into an interaction between Arizona Cardinals player Kyler Murray and a fan during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the athlete appeared to be struck in the face. The 25-year-old quarterback walked past the end zone to celebrate with fans after his Cardinals teammate ran back a fumble for a touchdown to win the game. As Murray excitedly approached the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings on potential final game vs. Tom Brady
While Aaron Rodgers could potentially play Tom Brady for the final time in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be treating his Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just like any other game. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he feels “nostalgic”...
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Headlines: NFL World Reacts
Back in August, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic. While on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, Rodgers was once again asked about ayahuasca. McAfee referred to ayahuasca as a drug, the reigning MVP quickly shut that narrative down. "Ayahuasca...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vocal on playing until 45 like Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all. During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3...
NFL Quarterback Popped Up On Injury Report Wednesday
The Houston Texans added starting quarterback Davis Mills to the injury report today with a thumb injury. The good news for Texans fans is that Mills was a full participant, so whatever issue he's dealing with does not appear to be a serious one. Mills also met the media on...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Kyler Murray Fan Video
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not able to celebrate yesterday's walk-off win in Las Vegas without incident. This afternoon, a report from the Associated Press said that Las Vegas authorities were looking into allegations that a fan struck Murray near the end zone following Arizona's 29-23 victory at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Big Suspension News
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their starting linebackers for the next month. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL has suspended Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay for the next four games. Gay violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy and won't be eligible to return...
Patriots trade Justin Herron to Raiders in middle of Bill Belichick presser
The New England Patriots have had an interesting start to the 2022 season. Things certainly got more interesting today when Bill Belichick pulled off a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of his press conference today. While the deal wasn’t made by Belichick while he was at...
New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
Kay Adams Reveals Her 'Dream' for Tom Brady's End to NFL Career (Exclusive)
To put it mildly, Tom Brady has made headlines throughout 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired in February, unretired in March, took 11 days off from training camp in August, and recently was involved in an on-field altercation with a New Orleans Saints player. But is this the final season from Brady who is now 45 years old? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kay Adams, the former host of Good Morning Football and current host of the FanDuel TV show Up and Adams, revealed what she wants from Brady and his career comes to an end.
Tom Brady Says He Needs to Get His "Emotions in a Good Place" Ahead of Next NFL Game
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is calling a timeout on his emotions. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen throwing a tablet and yelling at his teammates while on the sidelines for their recent NFL game, Tom is sharing more about how he plans to get his feelings in check.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Brett Favre News
Brett Favre's connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi has been well-documented. That being said, it appears things are going to get worse for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. It was announced this week that the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered a plea agreement with federal and...
