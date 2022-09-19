ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
People

Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegations That a Fan Hit Cardinals Star Kyler Murray During Game

Las Vegas Police are looking into "a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player." Las Vegas police are looking into an interaction between Arizona Cardinals player Kyler Murray and a fan during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the athlete appeared to be struck in the face. The 25-year-old quarterback walked past the end zone to celebrate with fans after his Cardinals teammate ran back a fumble for a touchdown to win the game. As Murray excitedly approached the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Headlines: NFL World Reacts

Back in August, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic. While on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, Rodgers was once again asked about ayahuasca. McAfee referred to ayahuasca as a drug, the reigning MVP quickly shut that narrative down. "Ayahuasca...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Popped Up On Injury Report Wednesday

The Houston Texans added starting quarterback Davis Mills to the injury report today with a thumb injury. The good news for Texans fans is that Mills was a full participant, so whatever issue he's dealing with does not appear to be a serious one. Mills also met the media on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Kyler Murray Fan Video

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not able to celebrate yesterday's walk-off win in Las Vegas without incident. This afternoon, a report from the Associated Press said that Las Vegas authorities were looking into allegations that a fan struck Murray near the end zone following Arizona's 29-23 victory at Allegiant Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Big Suspension News

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their starting linebackers for the next month. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL has suspended Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay for the next four games. Gay violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy and won't be eligible to return...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
Popculture

Kay Adams Reveals Her 'Dream' for Tom Brady's End to NFL Career (Exclusive)

To put it mildly, Tom Brady has made headlines throughout 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired in February, unretired in March, took 11 days off from training camp in August, and recently was involved in an on-field altercation with a New Orleans Saints player. But is this the final season from Brady who is now 45 years old? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kay Adams, the former host of Good Morning Football and current host of the FanDuel TV show Up and Adams, revealed what she wants from Brady and his career comes to an end.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Brett Favre News

Brett Favre's connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi has been well-documented. That being said, it appears things are going to get worse for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. It was announced this week that the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered a plea agreement with federal and...
NFL
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
637
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy