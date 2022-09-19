Read full article on original website
Hanford to honor newest Hall of Fame member
The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Mile-long Hanford viaduct taking shape | John Lindt
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, this month announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue grade separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It...
Hanford residents, others, help clean up Hidden Valley Park
Members of the Hanford community came together to help clean up Hidden Valley Park Saturday, located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Cortner Street. The activity was the second clean-up at Hidden Valley Park organized by Hanford City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray. Saltray and the community volunteers joining her worked...
Sword fights and turkey legs: Renaissance Faire returns
The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2. “Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks...
New Carnegie leadership gives museum new life; report to Hanford Council details efforts
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County has been under new leadership for a little more than a year and board President Jack Schwartz spoke about its accomplishments during a study session Tuesday with the Hanford City Council. The study session was used by city leaders to get information about what...
Do or do not adopt Yoda, there is no try
Yoda, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the Kings SPCA. Yoda is very sweet, social and has lots of energy. Yoda's hobbies include playing fetch and they're great to walk with a body harness. For more information on adopting, call (559) 925-1630 or visit https://kingsspca.org/adoption-1. The Kings...
