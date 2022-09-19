Read full article on original website
Bistro Don Giovanni
This long-standing Italian restaurant is on the outskirts of town, and has one of the best outdoor settings around, with vineyard views and a dramatic fountain that sits at the center of it all. Beyond the scenery, the real reason we’ve been coming here for years is the food: every dish is a home run, especially the homemade pastas (get the rigatoni bolognese), gooey fig pizza, and caesar salad. This place is always packed, so it’s best to book ahead or plan on hanging out at the bar while you wait.
Krispy Pizza - Brooklyn
If the love child of penne alla vodka and New York-style pizza sounds like it could be your zodiac sign, you’ll love Krispy Pizza. This Bensonhurst slice shop specializes in Frankenstein-esque pies, from the eyebrow-raising Salad Pizza to the extremely delicious spicy vodka pepperoni square pie, which displays pure genius in its use of roni cups on top of sliced pepperoni. With combinations like these, it should come as no surprise that Krispy Pizza gained notoriety as a TikTok-famous spot, but the food here actually lives up to the hype.
Joe and Sal's Pizza
This Crown Heights slice shop has a serious pizza pedigree. Joe worked at places like Motorino and Una Pizza Napoletana, while Sal hails from the family that ran the now-closed Little Louie’s Pizzeria. But what they’re doing together at their shop is decidedly their own. You’ll find very good examples of things like grandma slices and burrata pies as well as stuff that feel a bit more unique, like the “crown chicken pizza,” which combines the flavors of BBQ chicken and jalapeno poppers.
Bart’s Bagels
If you’ve taken a Saturday or Sunday morning drive down Lancaster Ave., you’ve seen crowds of people lining up in front of Bart’s Bagels. From grabbing an onion topped with nova smoked salmon and pickled cucumbers for breakfast to a classic Reuben for lunch, there are plenty of reasons why the line outside is a fixture in West Philly. Their bagels are remarkably yeasty and deep golden brown, and since they smoke their fish in-house, they have a bagel sandwich list that’s longer than any other shop in Philly.
Frangelli's Bakery
Frangelli’s Bakery is another place that has been making tasty donuts for a long time—we’re talking longer than the LOVE statue has been around. Through the decades, the legendary shop has sold everything from chocolate frosted, jelly, glazed, and other go-to donut staples. But years ago, they took things to the next level with the “Franolli” and their ice cream donuts. The “Franolli” is a massive donut and cannoli hybrid filled with a mound of cannoli cream and tiny chocolate chips. For the ice cream variety, they slice a donut in half and fill it with a tennis ball-sized scoop of ice cream.
Via 313
There isn’t a lot of Detroit-style pizza in Austin, so it’s a good thing that the people at Via 313 are pros at making it. For those unfamiliar, Detroit-style pies are rectangular with a super thick crust and basically a cheese casserole on top. After your first bite, you’ll forget that the Chicago vs. New York is even a thing, and be very glad there are a few Via’s around town. All are great, but we like the Guadalupe Street spot best for group dinners.
Cafe La Haye
Cafe La Haye is an upscale French bistro with a very romantic atmosphere of candlelight, white tablecloths, and dim-but-warm lighting that would make a rom-com director proud. The menu is all about simple yet beautiful ingredients prepared just right, like filet mignon with local Point Reyes blue cheese or Duroc heritage pork chop with mustard seed vinaigrette, mushrooms, and potatoes. Their daily specials always use whatever is in season, with a French twist on local ingredients.
Bear at Stanly Ranch
Bear at Stanly Ranch, which is the all-day restaurant inside the brand new Auberge hotel property, makes a great place to stop for a relaxing lunch if you’re headed to Carneros for Pinot and Chardonnay tasting, or looking for a fancier experience for dinner and cocktails. Like all Auberge properties, people come here for the setting, service, and outstanding views, and this spot delivers on all fronts. The dining room is beautiful with an inside/outside feel to it, massive windows, and a large terrace with bonfire seats that overlook the resort and pool. Three pieces of advice on the menu: make sure the homemade sourdough is on your table, the crispy rice appetizer is one of the main attractions, and you should always get the fresh tagliatelle with ingredients that change daily.
The Doughnut Project
This place is aptly named, considering all of their interesting and experimental flavors. We like The Bronx, which combines a sweet glaze with black pepper and olive oil, as well as the Those Beetz Are Dope, which has a bright red beet-flavored glaze and is filled with whipped ricotta. They also have very good vegan cake doughnuts, including one topped with cereal milk glaze and cornflakes. We met someone who lines up before opening time every Friday morning, so The Doughnut Project clearly inspires a loyal following. We can see why.
Lil Chef Mama
FiDi isn’t exactly the Thai food capitol of NYC. That’s why any good Thai restaurant in this neighborhood is notable. At Lil Chef Mama, which is from the Thai Sliders team, you’ll find salads, curries, and noodles common to a lot of Thai places, but be sure to focus on the house specials. If you like sweet-savory dishes, get the In Honor of the King—a huge omelet filled with chunks of chicken breast topped with peanut sauce. There’s also one slider on the menu, and you should order it every time. It comes stacked high with honey-glazed slices of pork. The huge dining room has kind of a tropical theme, and all the tables are arranged far apart, so this is a great option if personal space is important to you.
J & V Pizzeria
One of New York’s oldest pizzerias, J&V has been around since 1950, and yet their approach has a decidedly innovative twist. You’ll find very good simple slices here—cheese, pepperoni, a great white slice, etc.—but there’s a lot of other stuff worth trying. Take, for example, their fresh tomato and garlic pizza, which has a super thick, almost focaccia-like crust, but is still a round pie. You can also get this crust variety with bacon and cheddar on top, if that’s more your style. Their signature dish is the Chicken Jojo, a chicken patty parm stuffed inside of garlic focaccia. It’s as good as it sounds.
Mochinut
Mochi donuts are puffier than most donuts. Since they’re made with rice flour, they’re slightly healthier and naturally gluten-free. These are the facts we tell ourselves when we have the urge to order two or 10 of them from this Old City donut shop. Whether you go with chocolate, ube-glazed, strawberry funnel, or churro, you’ll bite into something that will make you feel as good as warm sunshine. If you’re looking for a light breakfast that’s not another bowl of granola, a donut and matcha tea is the way to go.
La Corneta Taqueria
Your level of appreciation for La Corneta’s burritos will depend on how much you love lettuce. Their well-stuffed super burritos come with a garden’s worth of shredded iceberg, and is what sets them apart—and also why we love them. Of course, you could ask for one sans lettuce, but you wouldn’t be doing the La Corneta burrito justice. This family-owned Glen Park spot also makes “baby burritos,” has lots of vegetarian and seafood options, and four locations around the Bay Area (including one in the Mission).
Estrellita's Snacks
Have the sudden urge for cheesy pupusas and housemade yucca chips? You need Estrellita’s Snacks. The Salvadoran kiosk is located inside the La Cocina Municipal Marketplace (the food hall in the Tenderloin), among six other stalls from La Cocina’s incubator program. This spot serves rotating Salvadoran stews, tamales, and a caldo of the day, and the main event, pupusas. They're big, chewy, and come one per order (there’s also a two pupusa combination plate with casamiento, fried plantains, and curtido, the tart fermented cabbage slaw). Come here for the revuelta stuffed with pork, refried beans, and cheese, pair it with their fried plantain and crispy yuca chips, and call it a satisfying lunch or early dinner (they close at 7pm).
C Casa
Starting out as a stall at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market, C Casa opened this bright and airy standalone restaurant earlier this year, and it’s an ideal place for a tequila flight and tacos with a buzzy feel. The main events here are the towering plate-sized C Style, which comes filled with options like duck confit, heirloom potatoes, or (our favorite) wood-grilled mahi with pineapple. But trust us when we say, all you need is one, they are that big. Add the Nachorizos and bison chile relleno for the table, and one of those tequila flights we mentioned, and you’ve made yourself a night. The original taqueria is now located within the restaurant, and is a nice option for takeout or to eat in the public market space.
ATX Cocina
The drink menu at ATX Cocina has an almost uncountable number of tequilas and mezcals, yet somehow the food is still the main draw. The crudos are great, but they’re small so get a few and then round them out with some of the bigger plates like carne asada or a chili-roasted chicken.
Knead Bagels
If you’re a person who gets excited about bagels beyond the standard sesame, cinnamon raisin, or everything, head to Knead Bagels in Old City. Here you’ll find flavors like togarashi, za’atar, and fennel seed and sea salt, to name a few. These bagels are simple, super doughy and dense, and we especially love them with their house-made scallion lime cream cheese, pineapple and sumac jam, or in a fluffy egg, bacon, and cheese bagel sandwich.
Caroline’s Donuts
In the battle for Bed-Stuy doughnut supremacy, Caroline’s scores an upset over Fan Fan like a bracket-busting win from a 15 seed during March Madness. The consistency of their dough is on the verge of being dense, but stops just short so you still get that desired squishiness. If you’ve only allotted yourself one treat, get the Orange Cream Cheese. You also can’t go wrong with the plain glazed if you want something simpler. This place is takeout-only, so grab your donuts and head to the tables and chairs at Brevoort Playground just two blocks away.
Norman Rose Tavern
If a sports bar fell in love with a wine bar, their kid would be Norman Rose Tavern. It feels fancier than you’d expect from a place that has two TVs behind the bar, with cushy leather banquets and high ceilings lined with colorful bottles, and the food is way better than your usual sports bar, which makes sense given the people behind Azzurro also run this place. You’ll find game-day classics with a spin, like a three-meat loaf with coffee barbecue glaze and disco fries topped with sausage and gravy. End things right with the rootbeer float or grasshopper pie.
Friends Sushi
There aren’t too many neighborhood-type spots on Rush in River North, but at least we have Friends. From the outside, it just looks like a townhouse with a sushi sign out front. But inside, it feels like a retro vision of a futuristic lounge—filled with furniture that looks like it was beamed in from The Jetsons. The smallish space gets crowded on the weekend, so come here during the week for a more relaxed night. You can’t go wrong ordering a few rolls from the large selection of maki.
