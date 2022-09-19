Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Queen would ‘excitedly take Harry’s calls from US’ but it slowly changed & she became ‘perplexed by his complaints’
THE Queen excitedly took Prince Harry’s calls when he moved to America but gradually became perplexed by his complaints, an expert claimed. And the Duke of Sussex's “route one” approach of going straight to the top infuriated other senior royals, Richard Kay added. Prince Harry yesterday mourned...
U.K.・
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word
Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch moment caring Prince Harry ‘helps Meghan Markle with royal protocol’ during Fab Four reunion with William and Kate
THIS is the touching moment Prince Harry was spotted subtly "reminding Meghan Markle of royal protocol" during yesterday's emotional reunion of the Fab Four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering crowds as they joined Wills and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen. After years...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Completely Inconsolable: Meghan Markle Sheds Tears At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Meghan Markle was overcome with emotion during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services. During the Monday, September 19, ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed crying as she paid her respects to Her Majesty the Queen one last time. Article continues below advertisement. In photos from the day, the former actress,...
Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral
Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Seating Arrangement Proves the Royals Are Still Upset With Harry & Meghan
In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry brushes off military uniform snub ahead of Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry will be wearing a morning suit to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral after he was barred from wearing his military uniform. “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday.
Meghan Markle Cries As She Watches Queen’s Coffin Make Final Journey During Funeral
Cameras caught Meghan Markle shedding a tear while she stood alongside members of the Royal Family at Wellington Arch after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. Meghan wiped a tear away from her eye with a gloved hand as she joined members of the Royal Family to watch The Queen’s coffin take its final journey. After her hand was moved away, her left cheek looked tear-stained, with some of her mascara running into the wet spot.
Extra host Billy Bush under fire for saying Harry Meghan ‘drama’ is ‘delicious’ during Queen funeral segment
TV host Billy Bush has sparked backlash after describing tensions among Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family as “delicious” during a segment about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former CBS host, who is now the host of Extra, made the comments while speaking to Gayle King during a segment filmed in London on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.After discussing the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children at the funeral, Bush turned his attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the “drama” he claims is associated...
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral
As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Uninvited To Pre-Funeral Reception At The Palace: Report
Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, have been mourning Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince William, 39, Kate Middleton, 40, King Charles III, 73, and other members of the British royal family since her death on Sept. 8, but they will not be invited to attend her pre-funeral reception. According to a source for The Telegraph, the pair was actually uninvited to the event after they were accidentally extended an invite earlier this week. Harry and Meghan “appeared baffled” by the situation, per the insider.
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Furious' Kids Won't Get Royal Titles
Now that King Charles III is in charge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, are eligible to use royal titles. However, they may not actually use them. The New York Post reported that while Archie and Lilibet may get to use "prince" and "Princess," they won't be known as HRH (His or Her Royal Highness). The publication noted that the alleged decision has left Harry and Markle "furious."
Comments / 1