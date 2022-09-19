Read full article on original website
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Man charged after alleged attempt to grab Queen’s coffin
Met detained Muhammad Khan, 28, amid reports of disturbance in Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
U.K.・
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
How the queen's death will affect ketchup
After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
David Beckham reveals mistake he made when going to see Queen’s coffin
David Beckham has revealed the one blunder he made while waiting nearly 12 hours in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The retired football star was spotted on Friday morning in queue to see the Queen’s coffin, which is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday 19 September.
A small note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin caught viewers’ eyes. Here’s what it said
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was a spectacle that seemed made for high-definition television, but even owners of the highest-quality TV sets were unable to make out the note on top of the casket of the world’s longest-reigning monarch. The note, it turns out, was a handwritten message...
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
See the Incredibly Moving Photos of the Queen's 8 Grandchildren Standing Vigil at Her Coffin on Saturday
Prince William and Prince Harry led their cousins in 15 minutes of silence for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London's Westminster Hall On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren followed in the steps of their parents, holding vigil at their grandmother's coffin for 15 silent minutes in London's Westminster Hall. ...
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
King Charles, Prince William surprise mourners waiting in 16-hour line to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin
King Charles III and his son Prince William made a surprise appearance Saturday for the mourners lined up in an hours-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. People from all over the world have joined the line that extends some 7 miles from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park in southeast London with authorities warning the wait could take more than 16 hours.
Little girl writes tear-jerking letter to the Queen telling her to look out for her great grandma
An eight-year-old child left a heartfelt message for Her Majesty at Green Park following her death last week. Written and signed by Georgie May, the letter asks the Queen to look out for the young writer’s grandma, who died ‘a few months ago’. Dede, Georgie’s great-grandma, followed...
KIDS・
wegotthiscovered.com
Can’t touch this: man arrested for getting too close to the Queen’s casket
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the late monarch’s casket has been lying in state at Westminster Abbey this weekend so that members of the public can pay their respects to the beloved British royal. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon the English capital to get the chance to honor Her Majesty, including David Beckham. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, things have turned scandalous thanks to the shocking actions of one rogue mourner.
Every Emotional Photo of the Queen's Children Guarding Her Coffin
For several minutes on Friday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood silent vigil at their mom's coffin in London's Westminster Hall as mourners continued to pay respects In a historic moment on Friday night, Queen Elizabeth's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — came together at their mother's coffin for an emotional Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall. ...
ETOnline.com
Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher
A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Britain cleans up, looks to future after queen's funeral
Flags on government buildings returned to full mast and an epic clean-up operation was under way on Tuesday as British public life resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Around 250,000 people queued round the clock to view the queen's coffin as it lay in state in the days leading up to the funeral, the UK government said, while more than 26 million watched the event on television. Donelan said around 250,000 people viewed the queen's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall, though her culture ministry was still crunching the numbers.
U.K.・
Huge power drop recorded across UK during the Queen’s funeral
A two gigawatt power drop - the equivalent of 200 million lightbulbs being turned off - was reported as millions of people switched from what they were doing to watch the Queen’s funeral today. Energy usage gradually increased by another 500 megawatts over the course of the ceremony as...
