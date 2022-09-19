Read full article on original website
Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort
Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
Royal family leave Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s committal
The Royal Family has left Windsor Castle following the committal of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Footage shows King Charles III and the Queen Consort, along with Princes William and Harry and their wives, leaving St George’s Chapel on Monday, 19 September. Her late Majesty was lowered...
buzzfeednews.com
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have A Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales will attend their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, according to an order of service for the ceremony released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Nine-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried up the...
Queen’s Body Is Lowered Into the Royal Vault at Windsor, Marking End of State Funeral
The queen’s body was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Monday following a service of committal which marked the end of the public elements of her state funeral. Prior to the final hymn, the Crown Jewels—the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre—were removed from the coffin, signifying that the queen would meet god as an ordinary human. In a dramatic conclusion to the day’s televised events, King Charles placed a flag of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the the lord chamberlain broke his...
William, Kate give update on royal family after queen's funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with people at Windsor Guildhall.
Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures
Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Said Goodbye to Her in the Sweetest Way
It’s a sad, sad day in the corgi world. During Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, the late monarch’s corgis said goodbye to their dog mom before she was laid to rest. The two good dogs—Muick and Sandy—were outside Windsor Castle waiting for the Queen’s casket to arrive during the royal’s final procession ahead of a small, intimate ceremony consisting of family and friends on the property.
King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in 'sanctuary' for both his mother and late father
When the new King decided to retreat to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the Palace was quick to point out that he was still busy working. As he ‘took a breath’ from a hectic series of ceremonies after the death of his mother the Queen, he spent Thursday speaking to world leaders and Governors General from his Gloucestershire retreat.
When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
Meghan Touchingly Wears Queen's Favorite Shade of Nail Polish for Funeral
Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute Monday to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, when she attended the monarch's state funeral wearing a special shade of pink nail polish. The Duchess of Sussex attended the funeral alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and her royal in-laws. Among them were the Princess...
msn.com
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
Meghan and Harry Royal Unity Survives for Funeral—Now the Real Test Begins
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped the royal family lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest after years of royal rifts and conflict—with their delicate truce repeatedly tested over 11 days of public mourning. Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9, appeared emotional, a tear was seen on Meghan's cheek,...
King Charles flies to Scotland to grieve mother at Balmoral
King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral. The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning. Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be...
Princess Charlotte's horseshoe brooch had special meaning
Over four billion tuned in to watch Her Majesty's funeral this week, with her closest friends, family, and dignitaries attending a service a Westminster Hall and St George's Chapel. While watching, many eagle-eyed royal fans have shared the touching meaning behind Princess Charlotte's horseshoe brooch, which she was spotted wearing...
Gayle King on Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral and How Prince Harry Will Move Forward with His Family
“Extra’s” Billy Bush talked to Gayle King about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and what the future looks like for the royal family. Gayle shared, “I always say we have a front-row seat to history in the jobs that we do on morning TV. Today it was really true because we're right here above Westminster Abbey. There was a moment where the bells started peeling and you saw her coffin in the hearse with the big glass windows, so you could see it. I had literal goosebumps just looking at that and hearing that because, talk about the final farewell, it really is the final farewell.”
Grazia
Zara Tindall, The Queen’s Eldest Granddaughter, Arrives For The Funeral
Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, arrived at today's funeral with her husband, Mike Tindall, the former rugby player. She wore a belted black coat and black hat, in keeping with the tradition of state funerals, and also a pair of drop-pearl earrings. We don't know whether or not they belonged to the Queen, but they could be a subtle nod to her late grandmother, who was fond of pearls and wore a three-stranded necklace to a lot of her public engagements.
State funeral pallbearers praised for service to the Queen
The guardsmen who carried the Queen’s coffin have been praised for their professionalism and composure at the state funeral.Soldiers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carried the coffin draped in the Royal Standard as millions of people around the world watched the ceremony.The unit had a close connection with the Queen – as the serving monarch she held the position of company commander and made a personal review of the company every decade.The work of the eight pallbearers was highlighted by people watching the events as they took place in Westminster.Amidst the pageantry and occasion 8 young men...
tatler.com
The arresting stoicism of the Princess Royal
The Princess Royal has guarded her mother, Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin for 11 days. Visibly emotional – brow softly furrowed, tears pooling in reddened eyes – and yet resolutely discreet. It is exactly how her parents would have wanted it. The steadfast certainty of Anne is perhaps why the Queen chose her as guardian for the final voyage. From the ancient forests of Balmoral, through Ballater, down past the shores of Stonehaven and into St Giles Cathedral – the High Kirk crowning the steep, cobbled Royal Mile.
ETOnline.com
Royal Photographer Chris Jackson Reveals What Queen Elizabeth II Was Like Behind the Scenes (Exclusive)
Royal photographer Chris Jackson has been capturing the royal family during some of their biggest moments for 20 years, and many of Jackson's images of Queen Elizabeth II chronicled Her Majesty's dedicated service, sense of humor and devotion to her family. “The queen was an absolutely incredible person to photograph,”...
