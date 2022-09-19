ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tim McGraw Falls Off Stage, Finishes Show

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 3 days ago
Mid-way through his performance at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Arizona, country singer Tim McGraw tumbled off the stage but quickly came back to his feet to finish his performance.

Bending down to gesture to his guitar player during a solo, McGraw lost his balance and fell backward when trying to back up. Security quickly came to the rescue to help McGraw, who seemed unscathed, get back up and proceeded to greet fans in the crowd. “Keep chasing those dreams y’all.”

McGraw later returned to the stage to perform with Dustin Lynch and Ryan Hurd, who joined him on his 1995 hit “I Like It I Love It.”

His fall comes a day after Post Malone suffered a fall on stage on Sept. 16 in St. Louis, Missouri.

McGraw previously wrapped his critically acclaimed nationwide tour with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis.

Photo: Don Arnold

