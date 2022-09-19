Read full article on original website
One of the largest freshman classes in University of Washington history moving onto campus this week
SEATTLE — A packed car and a hopeful freshman may be the latest metric that the world is getting back to normal. The University of Washington campus will be busy for the next three days with students moving into on-campus housing. Grace Sheehan is a six-hour flight from her...
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
thurstontalk.com
Washington State Department of Corrections Imaging Technologist 1 Needed: Make a Difference and Instill Hope
If you are a health care professional searching for a role that will provide a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals, families and communities, a career with the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) could be for you. There is a high priority need for...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
thetacomaledger.com
Six Things to Do This Fall
Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading
Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Passengers already feeling impact of Metro bus route changes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Metro bus passengers are quickly feeling the effects of route changes that just went into effect. King County Metro has put the ax to 200 bus trips, but they insist that still leaves more than 11,000 trips each weekday. Some riders say the changes mean...
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
KUOW
Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?
There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle shaping plan to permanently share its bus stops with corporate shuttles at $5K a pop
Seattle is shaping a plan to permanently share its public transit stops with the fleet of corporate shuttles that serve companies around the city and the Eastside. The Seattle City Council’s transportation committee Tuesday will hear an update on efforts that will make a “Shuttle Zones” pilot program in place since 2017 a permanent part of the city’s transit strategy while establishing a new fee structure and application process. The city would also collect more data from employers about ridership and more.
thurstontalk.com
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals
Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds were misappropriated by a Mason County fire chief and her secretary. The state auditor recommended to the District to file a police report about the loss of public funds from January 1,...
