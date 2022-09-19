ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 1

Related
seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Tacoma, WA
Education
City
Snoqualmie, WA
City
Burien, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Six Things to Do This Fall

Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading

Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Linus College#Uwt#Nintendo Switches#Uwy 107#Csi#Upass
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
KUOW

Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle shaping plan to permanently share its bus stops with corporate shuttles at $5K a pop

Seattle is shaping a plan to permanently share its public transit stops with the fleet of corporate shuttles that serve companies around the city and the Eastside. The Seattle City Council’s transportation committee Tuesday will hear an update on efforts that will make a “Shuttle Zones” pilot program in place since 2017 a permanent part of the city’s transit strategy while establishing a new fee structure and application process. The city would also collect more data from employers about ridership and more.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals

Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
CENTRALIA, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy