File this one under things you might not have known, the Minnesota Vikings have signed an official artist to their team this year. The artist, who goes by the handle KickliySPORTS online, has been chronicling Minnesota sports for the last 6 months, and his paintings evoke the true feelings of fans in the crowd, and he also captures the special moments of the game. It's almost become that if he doesn't paint it, did it really happen in Minnesota sports?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO