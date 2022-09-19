People with a gambling problem who want to ensure they aren't tempted by casinos opening in Nebraska will have a way to ban themselves from setting foot inside one. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has announced the launch of a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in the state. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO