Got a gambling problem? You can ban yourself from Nebraska casinos
People with a gambling problem who want to ensure they aren't tempted by casinos opening in Nebraska will have a way to ban themselves from setting foot inside one. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has announced the launch of a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in the state. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources.
Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects Earnest Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson, whose supporters filled a State Capitol hearing room. Those supporters maintain that Jackson has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
Ricketts extends orders meant to ease health care workforce pressures
Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended executive orders intended to ease health care workforce pressures through the end of the year. Ricketts has signed an executive order extending two previous executive orders issued in August and October of last year when hospitals, pharmacies and other health care facilities were tasked with caring for COVID-19 patients, vaccinating people for flu and the coronavirus and keeping up with patients' other health care needs.
