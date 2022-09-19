Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream
As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged
President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
Biden Says Presidential Run In 2024 ‘Remains To Be Seen’
President Joe Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that a presidential run in 2023 remains to be seen. When asked by “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley whether he was “committed to running again” or waiting for “certain conditions,” Biden said “it remains to be seen,” adding that it was “much too early” to decide.
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book
Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Media critics not buying 'startling' Biden White House efforts to blame Trump for COVID school woes
The Biden administration is using "revisionist history" to cast blame on former President Trump for COVID-era school closures that hurt American children, according to media onlookers who remember that Democrats were the ones petrified of in-person learning during the pandemic. "It really is quite startling for the White House press...
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president
Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
Biden battles Trump for 'Soul of Nation' because Democrats can't run on his failed policies
Donald Trump is the monster hiding under the bed. Because Democrats can’t think of much good to say about Joe Biden, they are casting the midterm elections as a referendum …not on their president, but instead, on Donald Trump. Who can blame them?. With eight weeks to go,...
Biden 'won't be able to run' in 2024 if Democrats get 'wiped out' in midterms: Former Clinton pollster
Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss speculation that President Biden may not run for re-election in 2024, saying the decision may depend on November's midterm election outcome. CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. MARK PENN: I think there's...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
Washington Examiner
Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again
Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
