HuffPost

As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged

President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
HuffPost

Biden Says Presidential Run In 2024 ‘Remains To Be Seen’

President Joe Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that a presidential run in 2023 remains to be seen. When asked by “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley whether he was “committed to running again” or waiting for “certain conditions,” Biden said “it remains to be seen,” adding that it was “much too early” to decide.
Business Insider

Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book

Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
Fox News

Biden 'won't be able to run' in 2024 if Democrats get 'wiped out' in midterms: Former Clinton pollster

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss speculation that President Biden may not run for re-election in 2024, saying the decision may depend on November's midterm election outcome. CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. MARK PENN: I think there's...
Washington Examiner

Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again

Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
