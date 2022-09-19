ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

maritime-executive.com

Shift Leads with Safety to Deliver Clean Energy Storage Solutions

Shift Clean Energy has announced that it has received Type Approval from both the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Japanese Marine Standards (NK) for its energy storage system. Shift energy storage systems (ESS) now have the most Type Approvals on the market. Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS are used for...
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
