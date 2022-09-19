Read full article on original website
Denmark offers ‘loss and damage’ funding to poorer countries for climate breakdown
Youth groups in Africa are preparing to embark on a series of climate demonstrations on Friday to highlight the problem of “loss and damage” to poor countries blighted by climate breakdown, as only one rich country has so far stepped up with funding for the problem. Actions will...
Shift Leads with Safety to Deliver Clean Energy Storage Solutions
Shift Clean Energy has announced that it has received Type Approval from both the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Japanese Marine Standards (NK) for its energy storage system. Shift energy storage systems (ESS) now have the most Type Approvals on the market. Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS are used for...
Nuclear plant leak pressures German govt to decide extension
BERLIN (AP) — The operator of one of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power stations said Monday that it has detected a leak that will require the plant to shut down for several days of maintenance next month if it is to keep going beyond the end of the year.
Europe burns cash to help businesses in deepening energy crisis
BERLIN/LONDON/HELSINKI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) on Wednesday and Britain capped wholesale electricity and gas prices for businesses, as Europe splurged cash to keep the lights and heaters on this winter amid an escalating war in Ukraine.
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
A US Air Force special operations aircraft has been stuck in a remote Norwegian nature preserve for almost a month following an 'emergency landing,' officials say
A Norwegian military official told Insider there is a plan to retrieve the aircraft by using a boat. There's hopes the operation will start next week.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan fuel oil is being disguised at a trading hub in the UAE, report says
Fuel oil from Iran, Russia and Venezuela is being disguised in the UAE, the Wall Street Journal said. The supplies are being stored in the trading hub of Fujairah, oil traders told the Journal. Fuel oil being offered matched Russian characteristics but was labeled differently. Fuel oil shipments originating from...
The US wants to seize a $45 million jet owned by a Russian oil giant after it violated sanctions by flying 'into and out of Russia'
The Boeing 737-7EM, owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil, violated sanctions by flying "into and out of Russia" according to the warrant application.
You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying
DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted
The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities
A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
