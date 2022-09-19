ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Edgewater, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Odenton, MD
Local
Maryland Education
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund

WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Legislature#Budget Surplus#Tolls#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Marylanders#State
mocoshow.com

Maryland Is 2022’s 9th Best State for Teachers, According to Study

With World Teachers’ Day around the corner but teachers making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teachers. The state of Maryland was ranked as the 9th “Best State for Teachers.”
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured

Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response

WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Named Korea’s First Honorary Veterans Affairs Minister

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan was named the Republic of Korea’s first honorary veterans affairs minister in recognition of his efforts to support and highlight the heroism and sacrifice of Korean War veterans. The governor was presented with a letter of appointment and a commemorative medal by Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-shik.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: The Chester River, A River to Be Enjoyed

The Chester River flows through Queen Anne’s County. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by LightHawk. The Chester River harbors colonial history, quaint towns, natural resources, and recreational opportunities. Forty-two rivers crisscross Maryland. The Chester River on our state’s Eastern Shore is one of them. For...
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy