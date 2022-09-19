Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland
The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.
wdac.com
Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland
HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain
As the pandemic began, the rolls of Marylanders seeking food stamps swelled by 35%. The post Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – September 2022
Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed Sept. 11 a day of service and remembrance across the state of Maryland in memory of those lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The proclamation is part of an initiative that Governor Hogan, the Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism, and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives observe to […]
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund
WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rising interest rates are cooling off home sales in Virginia
Rising interest rates appear to be cooling off the housing market in Virginia. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve approved a third consecutive hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, an effort to drag down stubbornly high inflation and lower consumer demand.
Unions pooling resources to defeat Hough in Frederick with opening salvo on abortion rights
The senator, who is in a close race with Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater (D), is out with his own ad on crime featuring Gov. Hogan. The post Unions pooling resources to defeat Hough in Frederick with opening salvo on abortion rights appeared first on Maryland Matters.
bethesdamagazine.com
Tutor Perini selected as contractor for I-270 and Beltway widening project
Tutor Perini, a construction company and one of the largest general contractors in the United States, has been selected to build Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed project to widen I-270 and parts of the I-495 and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. The company was selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners, the...
Spotted lanternfly could come to DC after appearing in Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Botanic Garden put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) on Sept. 15, letting people in the District know that the spotted lanternfly could be heading for the city within the year. The garden shared posts on Facebook and Instagram, explaining that the spotted lanternfly is an invasive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
'QAnon Whack Job' GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Down Big in Maryland: Poll
Republican Dan Cox has a hill to climb without the support of two-term Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Is 2022’s 9th Best State for Teachers, According to Study
With World Teachers’ Day around the corner but teachers making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teachers. The state of Maryland was ranked as the 9th “Best State for Teachers.”
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured
Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response
WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Settling a heated debate: Are Maryland or Virginia drivers worse?
Some Maryland and Virginia drivers like to take jabs at each other for being bad drivers, but a new Forbes Advisor survey says things are actually much worse in one of the two states. When it comes to the states with the most confrontational drivers, Maryland ranks No. 7 in...
whatsupmag.com
Hogan Named Korea’s First Honorary Veterans Affairs Minister
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan was named the Republic of Korea’s first honorary veterans affairs minister in recognition of his efforts to support and highlight the heroism and sacrifice of Korean War veterans. The governor was presented with a letter of appointment and a commemorative medal by Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-shik.
whatsupmag.com
Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: The Chester River, A River to Be Enjoyed
The Chester River flows through Queen Anne’s County. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by LightHawk. The Chester River harbors colonial history, quaint towns, natural resources, and recreational opportunities. Forty-two rivers crisscross Maryland. The Chester River on our state’s Eastern Shore is one of them. For...
Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval
Dominion has gotten final approval for a price hike that has Virginia residents paying an average of $15 more a month for electricity.
Comments / 1