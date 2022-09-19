ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tune in for Illinois governor debates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award

There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
thebengilpost.com

Polo accepted into Illinois Veterinary College

URBANA – Benjamin Polo, son of Mr. Kevin Polo and Dr. Therese Polo of Carlinville, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews. Polo is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
URBANA, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?

If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors

Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
WAND TV

Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks

There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
ILLINOIS STATE

