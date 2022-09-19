Read full article on original website
Tune in for Illinois governor debates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
Illinois Property Tax/Income Rebates: Here’s How To Check Yours
As you may have heard, 6 million of us here in Illinois (give or take a few people) have been earmarked to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois over the next month or so. Like anyone who might find themselves on the receiving end of...
Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award
There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
thebengilpost.com
Polo accepted into Illinois Veterinary College
URBANA – Benjamin Polo, son of Mr. Kevin Polo and Dr. Therese Polo of Carlinville, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews. Polo is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?
If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors
Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
fox32chicago.com
These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
Pritzker issues statement after 2 Illinois senators accused of misconduct
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office […]
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
WAND TV
Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Winners of Illinois' $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Come Forward
The winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a suburban Chicago gas station, have come forward, Illinois Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday, just days before a critical claiming deadline arrived. "The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and...
You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks
There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
