Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
411mania.com
Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots
Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
Take-Two sinks after a hacker leaks hours of highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 footage
Take-Two Interactive stock tumbled 3% on Monday following a weekend leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 footage. A hacker released hours of early development footage of the highly anticipated open world game. Wall Street analysts are concerned that the hack could push back the game's release date. Shares of Take-Two...
GTA 6 forums clean house of massive leak to avoid being "obliterated by Rockstar"
GTA publisher Take Two has requested the leaked information be removed from online forums
Digital Trends
The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is bad for everyone. Yes, even you
After years of hype, fans finally got to see their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend – but not in a way that Rockstar Games intended. In the dead of night on Saturday, a user on GTAForums posted a bombshell: 90 videos pulled from an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6. On Monday morning, Rockstar publicly confirmed the authenticity of the clips, noting that they were stolen in a “network intrusion.” The developer says that the breach won’t have any “long-term effect” on the project, lamenting that its creators are simply disappointed that it was revealed in such a manner.
Hacker leaks videos from Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI
Rockstar Games, one of the largest video game publishers in the world, was hacked over the weekend, the company announced Monday. The hacker gained access to videos and other files from Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar’s upcoming major title. Screen grabs and video from the upcoming game circulated on...
dotesports.com
GTA 6 Leaker ‘looking to negotiate a deal’ with Rockstar Games; threatens more leaks
The video game world is still rumbling after 90 videos were leaked featuring prebuild gameplay from one of the most anticipated games of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6. But the leaks might not be over, with the leaker saying they have even more assets to share—unless Rockstar Games can strike a deal with them soon.
Hackers Steal Early Development Footage of New ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Video Game
Grand Theft Auto continues to be one of the most successful gaming franchises, but gamers got an unexpected look at some of the elements for the next iteration of the game when a leak uncovered 90 videos of clips from the game, along with the debug code and interfaces to help verify that the images were legit. Now Rockstar Games, the company behind Grand Theft Auto, have commented on the leak.
Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek
Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
Video game developer Rockstar confirms hack of popular Grand Theft Auto series
Video game developer Rockstar Games on Monday confirmed the authenticity of a massive hack of development footage for the next entry in its popular Grand Theft Auto series, a leak that went viral on Sunday. Rockstar Games said in a statement the development team was “extremely disappointed” in the unprecedented...
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
Polygon
Rockstar Games blames hacker for major GTA 6 leak
Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a “network intrusion” is to blame for a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak posted over the weekend. More than 90 video clips of the in-development game were published on a Grand Theft Auto forum — one of the largest leaks in video game history.
Ignore the GTA 6 leak, the full Rockstar reveal will be worth the wait
The GTA 6 leak is a sore one for Rockstar, but there's good that can come from the recent setback
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
Rockstar responds to the GTA 6 leaks.
In a previous article, we talked about the huge GTA 6 leak that happened on the fan-run Grand Theft Auto forums. At the time of the posting of that article, Rockstar had not yet released any official statement regarding the leak. Now, we have our statement, and we will be going through it in this article.
411mania.com
Rockstar Games Issues Statement Regarding Grand Theft Auto VI Leak
Rockstar Games has issued a statement following the massive leak of development videos and more from Grand Theft Auto VI. As reported yesterday, a hacker released dozens of videos and screenshots from the game in an early, unfinished form. Rockstar posted to their Twitter account with a statement addressing the leak and noting that things are still progressing as planned despite the leak.
Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Already Mapping 'GTA VI's Vice City
Just a few days ago, Rockstar Games was subject to a cyber attack. During this, development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI was obtained and leaked online seemingly confirming the title’s rumoured female protagonist and Vice City setting. Since then, Rockstar have confirmed the authenticity of the footage as they simultaneously try and remove any trace of it remaining online. As with anything that hits the Internet, removing all traces is an uphill battle and fans are using any available development footage to create a potential map.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
The GTA 6 Leakers Officially Have A 5 Star Wanted Level
The video game industry was rocked by a massive leak over the weekend, as a hacker referring to themselves as teapotuberhacker suddenly dumped numerous clips from the in-development "Grand Theft Auto 6" onto the internet. The 3gb file uploaded by the hacker showed off a number of details from "Grand Theft Auto 6," including a first look at the game's new lead character and a confirmation that the series is returning to Vice City as the location of the next chapter. And although this was an exciting moment for many fans who have waited years to get a glimpse at the new game, it was also a heartbreaking experience for Rockstar Games. The "GTA" developer broke its silence regarding the leak on Monday, confirming the legitimacy of the footage and explaining the company's profound disappointment in this turn of events. And now, it looks like the authorities may be well on their way to catching the perpetrator of the hacks.
Hacker accused of GTA 6 leak faces FBI investigation
The US Department of Justice is also getting involved
