3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
State stalls on distributing relief to residents struggling to pay water bills
N.J. has used just $1 million of $24 million in federal relief money for low-income residents with unpaid water bills. The post State stalls on distributing relief to residents struggling to pay water bills appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
Feds want 6 years for Jan. 6 rioter from N.J. His lawyer says he’s done enough jail time.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the former Army reservist and Navy employee from Monmouth County convicted of five crimes for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge for sentencing Thursday. And as the case against him has been from the start, mirroring other Jan. 6 suspects as...
Chipotle exploiting underage workers? Pays huge penalty to NJ
TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
Is Anyone Else Beyond Annoyed At New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Increase In 2023?
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that according to NJ.com, New Jersey's minimum wage will be increasing by more than $1.00 starting in the new year. The hourly increase will be an additional $1.13 making the new minimum wage $14.13 as of January 1st, 2023.
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
This Bucks County Hospital Was Listed as One of the Best Addiction Centers in the State This Year
A Bucks County hospital made the list for the top addiction centers in the state of Pennsylvania, coming in at number 8. Nancy Cooper wrote. about the addiction center and others for Newsweek. The Quakertown Men´s Residential Inpatient Treatment Center, a part of Pyramid Healthcare Inc., made the top ten...
Do You Fake It? New Jersey is One of the Leading States in Fake Sick Days in America
Growing up I used to marvel at those students who each year would get the "perfect attendance" award. The idea of being in class every day of the semester was astonishing. Let's be honest we all, well most, took a sick day during the school year. So for those who made it in every single day, I applaud you.
Is Biden right about pandemic being over? State of COVID-19 in NJ
President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over has sparked some concern that the public wouldn't continue to take proactive measures. “The pandemic is over — We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said in responding to a question during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS.
thecentersquare.com
Rising insurance rates hammer New Jersey workers
(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment
Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
Prosecutor: Ex-employee scammed $1.3M from Ocean County, NJ car dealership
An Ocean County man has been accused of ripping off an auto dealership where he used to work, pocketing over one million dollars in a billing scheme, authorities said. Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was arrested on Monday and charged with money laundering and theft, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey is one of the states faking sick days the most, survey says
NEW JERSEY – Almost 50% of Americans has admitted to ‘faking’ a sick day at work, according to a new survey conducted by Moneypenny, with family occasions and mental health being the leading reasons. Moneypenny surveyed 2,000 Americans across different industries and states to find out how...
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation
While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
NJ teachers will be paying more out of pocket after change to benefits
TRENTON – New Jersey teachers in the state’s School Employees’ Health Benefits Program will be paying over 15% more for health coverage in 2023, similar though slightly less than the increase being imposed on municipal and county workers. Teachers didn’t avoid the big hike like state workers...
NJ minimum wage is about to increase again in 2023
Because prices of many goods are higher this year compared to last, New Jersey's minimum wage will not increase by just $1, as it had done the last couple of years. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Monday that the state's wage floor will increase by $1.13, from $13, on Jan. 1 for most workers.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County distributes farmers market vouchers to eligible seniors
The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding seniors of an upcoming deadline to obtain vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables sold at local farmers markets. The deadline for county seniors to obtain the free vouchers is Sept. 30. All fresh produce vouchers must be redeemed at local farmers market by Nov. 30.
