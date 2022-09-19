ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

92.7 WOBM

Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets

While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
REAL ESTATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
LAW
92.7 WOBM

Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
INCOME TAX
92.7 WOBM

Chipotle exploiting underage workers? Pays huge penalty to NJ

TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
LABOR ISSUES
92.7 WOBM

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

Is Biden right about pandemic being over? State of COVID-19 in NJ

President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic being over has sparked some concern that the public wouldn't continue to take proactive measures. “The pandemic is over — We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” Biden said in responding to a question during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday on CBS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Rising insurance rates hammer New Jersey workers

(The Center Square) – Hits just keep coming. And, with more fiscal pain for New Jersey state and school workers. In less than a week’s time, the State Health Benefits Commission shot up rate increases of 21% for health plans of state workers, and almost 23% on local government benefits. More than 800,000 workers are impacted, and there was a lightning rod last-minute deal involving unions and Gov. Phil Murphy – much to the detest of Republicans.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment

Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
COLLEGES
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey is one of the states faking sick days the most, survey says

NEW JERSEY – Almost 50% of Americans has admitted to ‘faking’ a sick day at work, according to a new survey conducted by Moneypenny, with family occasions and mental health being the leading reasons. Moneypenny surveyed 2,000 Americans across different industries and states to find out how...
HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation

While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

NJ minimum wage is about to increase again in 2023

Because prices of many goods are higher this year compared to last, New Jersey's minimum wage will not increase by just $1, as it had done the last couple of years. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Monday that the state's wage floor will increase by $1.13, from $13, on Jan. 1 for most workers.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
