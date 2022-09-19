Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
ROGERS FOLLOWS HIS FATHER AS THE LONG SNAPPER
Canfield, OH- Senior Canfield football player Aiden Rogers joined the show on Wednesday night from Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Rogers does it all for the Cardinals, acting as a tight end, defensive end, and the teams go to long snapper on the special teams unit. Rogers follows the footsteps of his father who was also a long snapper in high school. He talks about the mindset of a football player, along with his wrestling career up to his junior season. Check out this player profile with Aiden Rogers brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
JACK WILL ALWAYS BOUNCE BACK
Canfield, OH- Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jack Fabry sat down to talk about his football career on YSN. Fabry has worn many hats during his high school years. He transitioned from a position player to a quarterback for his sophomore and junior seasons, before returning back as a wide out and defensive back for his final senior season. Fabry talks about his time as a Cardinal and some of his favorite memories playing football. Catch this interview with senior Jack Fabry brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
RAMUN IS AIMING FOR SUCCESS
Canfield, OH- Cardinals wide receiver and special teams senior Gavin Ramun sat down in another Canfield football player profile brought to you by:. Ramun has been a key receiver for quarterback Broc Lowry in his final season. Ramun has made some special plays, including 2 touchdown receptions in the Battle of 224. Ramun talks about his future after high school, and the goals he wants to accomplish both on and off the field. Check out this exclusive interview with Gavin Ramun on YSN:
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 5) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish got back on track last week with a 28-14 victory over a very tough Warren G. Harding squad. The Raiders struck first after a very long touchdown by star quarterback Dalys Jett, but after that Ursuline settled in. Jack Ericson was very efficient through the air for the Irish, connecting on 16-of-20 pass attempts for two touchdowns through the air. Led by the passing attack, Ursuline was able to rattle off 28 unanswered points en route to their victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local school’s Homecoming football game canceled; last-minute replacement ‘unlikely’
The game was canceled "due to circumstances beyond their control."
Wheeling, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Steubenville High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ysnlive.com
STACY STEPS IN, AND STEPS UP
YOUNGSTOWN OH- One of the themes of Cardinal Mooney volleyball this season is same faces, different places. Although the Cardinals return a ton of members of last season’s rosters, many of them have been asked to step in to either larger, or different roles. Taking over one of the most important roles on the floor is senior Addison Stacy.
ysnlive.com
BLUE DEVILS SHAKE OFF TOUGH LOSS
Following two tough matchups with both The Mineral Ridge Rams and The Austintown Fitch Falcons, The Western Reserve Blue Devils went into Tuesday night with hope of ending their six set losing streak. Their opponent? The Waterloo Vikings made the trip from Atwater to Berlin Center in an Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference battle on The Scarlet Tier.
RELATED PEOPLE
ysnlive.com
ROSS ROLLS ON THE LINE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Being a lineman at the varsity level in high school football is a very hard job. Getting the starting nod to be upfront at Ursuline High School can be even tougher. Colton Ross has embraced that role during his time at Ursuline, and it has paid dividends. Ross is one of many seniors that start on the offensive line at Ursuline, and he has embodied the leadership role all season long.
ysnlive.com
NOVAK HAT TRICK DOES THE JOB
NEWTON FALLS OH- Newton Falls and Crestview we’re one of the only soccer teams in the area to get a game in on Wednesday night. With severe weather in most forecasts, teams across the coverage map canceled their games. There was a window of clear skies in Newton Falls. The goal was clear for Crestview as they shutout the previously undefeated Tigers 3-0.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS ESCAPE THRILLER WITH STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS OH- South Range responded from their tough loss to Boardman on Monday by coming away with a thrilling 5 set victory over Struthers on Tuesday. (23-25 19-25 25-18 25-16 15-6) Maria Primavera led the Raiders with an impressive double double having 20 kills, and 16 digs. Sarah Kuhns also...
ysnlive.com
FITCH ESCAPES LEOPARDS GRASP
AUSTINTOWN OH-In what looked to be a mismatch on the volleyball court Wednesday night in Austintown. A single win Louisville Leopards team traveled to Fitch in a battle with the one loss Falcons. The junior varsity teams went the full three sets and put on a show, leaving the crowd wondering, how can varsity top that? Well, a back and forth battle ensued in Set 1, with Brooke Haren for Louisville and Jocelyn Jourdan for Austintown exchanging big kills throughout. The serving game from The Falcons made all the difference in Set 1, allowing Fitch to pull away late for the 7-point set victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
MARLINGTON SPOILS WARRIORS PLANS
BELOIT OH- Coming in to Tuesday night West Branch and Marlington were fighting for first place in the EBC. The Dukes came in to gym and owned it from the beginning. They swept the Warriors to keep a firm hold of the EBC lead (25-12 25-22 25-17) The Dukes lone...
ysnlive.com
AUER BREAKS ANOTHER RECORD
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview got right back to league play where they left off with a fast three set win over Champion. Grace Auer broke the record for career aces last week, and Tuesday night she broke the record for aces in a match with 17. The record was previously held by Amelia Montgomery.
ysnlive.com
FULTZ ISN’T HARD TO FIND
NORTH JACKSON OH- Some players stick out on the court or field every time they lace up. Whether it’s because of a unique pick in shoes, a bright headband, or just how they play, none of the fans have to try hard to spot them once the game starts. For Jackson Milton volleyball that player is Emily Fultz. Fultz’s effort and ability to pop up anywhere on the floor make her just about the easiest player to find. You’ll never see Emily give up on a play. Even if she’s on the other side of the court, you can bet she’s giving the ball a look, and making sure that if she doesn’t get to it, it’s not because of lack of effort. This ability to never give up also makes Fultz an incredible leader for the youth of the team. The back row defense of the Blue Jays relied on youth, and they get to see serious tenacity everyday to set the standard for the program.
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
BLUE JAYS BROOM NEWTON FALLS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Jackson Milton tamed the Tigers of Newton Falls in three straight sets in non confernece play Monday night. Emily Fultz had her best game of season with 21 service points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 18 digs. Riley Headley added 11 service points with 4 aces. Mia Greco had 8 kills with 4 blocks. Paige Grope had 21 assists. Charlie Saunders in her first varsity start as a freshman had 2 kills, 3 aces and 5 assists.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD PUTS ON SCORING CLINIC IN 8-0 WIN
Warren, OH- The Canfield girls soccer team put up an eight spot in Monday night’s win over Warren Harding. Maci Toporcer scored a shocking hat trick and add two more to make it 5 goals scored on the night. The other goals were scored by Carlyn McCormick and Ashleigh Haas. The Cardinals got two goalkeepers involved as Lolo Padgett and Kiara Reynolds combined for 2 saves.
ysnlive.com
RIDGE KEEPS HOLD OF TOP SPOT
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge kept their undefeated record in the MVAC in tact on Tuesday as they were able to sweep Jackson Milton. ((25-22 25-16 25-17) With the victory the Lady Rams improve to 12-1 for the season and 9-0 in the conference. Mineral Ridge was led by Olivia Booth with 12 digs, 9 kills and 4 aces, Faith Schneider with 18 digs and 12 kills, and Sammie Aulet with 28 assists and 16 digs.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW HAS WON 21 CONSECUTIVE SETS WITH SWEEP OVER CANFIELD
Canfield, OH- The Lakeview Bulldogs continue to terrorize opponents as they beat Canfield 3-0 on the road. The Bulldogs have won 21 consecutive sets dating back to August 30th, when they lost set one to Girard 25-18, before winning in 4 sets. Tonight against Canfield, Maggie Pavlansky put on a serving clinic scoring 17 service points, while also gathering 30 assists. Tara Lytle was also a force to be reckon with, killing 17 attacks. Defensively, Brooke Schneider dug out 15 balls to lead the Bulldogs defense.
Comments / 0