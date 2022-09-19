NORTH JACKSON OH- Some players stick out on the court or field every time they lace up. Whether it’s because of a unique pick in shoes, a bright headband, or just how they play, none of the fans have to try hard to spot them once the game starts. For Jackson Milton volleyball that player is Emily Fultz. Fultz’s effort and ability to pop up anywhere on the floor make her just about the easiest player to find. You’ll never see Emily give up on a play. Even if she’s on the other side of the court, you can bet she’s giving the ball a look, and making sure that if she doesn’t get to it, it’s not because of lack of effort. This ability to never give up also makes Fultz an incredible leader for the youth of the team. The back row defense of the Blue Jays relied on youth, and they get to see serious tenacity everyday to set the standard for the program.

