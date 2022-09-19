Read full article on original website
AMD launches Mendocino APUs for entry-level notebooks: Zen 2 architecture and RDNA 2 graphics
Bottom line: AMD's new Mendocino APUs will see use in Chromebooks and entry-level Windows notebooks meant for everyday users. While they won't break any performance records, they should provide above-average battery life as they barely sip any power. AMD has detailed its first Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor lineup codenamed...
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture
Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
Retail Core i9-13900K CPU reviewed, provides impressive performance uplift with power limits disabled
The big picture: Details about Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake series have slowly been leaking over the past few months. After today's review of a retail unit of the i9-13900K, the only piece missing from the puzzle is pricing, which will hopefully be competitive against Team Red's Zen 4 lineup. Hardware...
Nvidia DLSS 3 will provide up to four times more FPS, exclusive to RTX 40 series
In a nutshell: Nvidia's new DLSS 3 technology adds DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex on top of the tried-and-tested DLSS Super Resolution to boost framerates even more. It will only work with RTX 40 series GPUs, with the cheapest currently starting at $899. The first games supporting it will arrive next month.
These third-party RTX 4000 cards include one so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside
In brief: Nvidia officially revealed the RTX 4090 this week, confirming rumors that the next-gen card is both incredibly powerful and absolutely massive. Third-party models from various companies are now being unveiled, including one from one Gigabyte that is so big it could fit four Mini-ITX cards inside it. Nvidia...
Crucial P3 NVMe SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
GeForce RTX 4090 was overclocked to 3.0GHz in Nvidia's lab
In context: A brief comment during Nvidia's announcement of the RTX 4000 series graphics cards sheds some light on the flagship model's overclocking potential. It isn't unprecedented, strictly speaking, but it could push some new boundaries for the latest GPU tech, depending on future details, such as what kind of cooling it required.
Nvidia makes modding ray tracing into classic games easier with RTX Remix, starting with Portal
Something to look forward to: Recent mods and official re-releases show that the latest ray tracing techniques can fundamentally change the look of decades-old PC games. Nvidia's upcoming RTX Remix promises to help modders bring the technology to many more classics, beginning with a remastered version of Portal this fall.
Logitech's G Cloud handheld focuses on game streaming with up to 12 hours of battery life
The big picture: Logitech's new G Cloud handheld trades the Steam Deck's performance for better battery life and a lighter form factor. It doesn't require high-end internals and sophisticated cooling solutions as it relies on streaming games from the cloud or a local PC/Xbox instead of natively rendering the games.
This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch
Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
EA CEO: Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity would be good for the Battlefield series
A hot potato: One of the biggest questions surrounding Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is what will happen to the latter's games, especially the popular Call of Duty series. They are fears that it will become exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC, but at least one person appears to be hoping this scenario will happen: EA boss Andrew Wilson, who says CoD exclusivity would bring more success to the company's Battlefield games.
The Best 1440p Gaming Monitors: Late 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Gaming monitors at 1440p remain the sweet spot for many PC gamers who don't need to spend a ton of money to play at high refresh rates. Our last update to this guide was in early 2022, so it's time for a full refresh as we get closer to the holiday season ahead of us. There's been a lot of action in terms of pricing, with many of the gaming monitors we had reviewed in months prior dropping in price, so that's something to talk about for sure.
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 22H2 update with new Start menu, gaming, and security features
In a nutshell: Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries. It introduces several upgrades and new features to the company's most recent operating system, including an updated Start menu, better search, and a revamped File Explorer. Microsoft is also adding improved security and gaming-focused tools to the OS.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
Apple iPhone 14 durability test leaves its mark on the Sapphire crystal camera lens cover as the device proves incredibly sturdy
Apple iPhone 14 appears to be quite durable while also being slightly easier to repair than its predecessor as revealed by recent drop test and teardown videos. JerryRigEverything, famous for his smartphone durability tests, has now put the iPhone 14 through its paces in his signature scratch, burn, and bend tests.
If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock
Qualcomm's stock has taken another dive on market volatility and worry over declines in the smartphone market. There's a lot more going on Qualcomm than just smartphones, though. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
