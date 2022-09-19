ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture

Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
COMPUTERS

#Nuc#Mini#Intel Core#Kensington#Codenamed Serpent Canyon#Gpu#Intel Arc#Wi Fi
TechSpot

Crucial P3 NVMe SSD

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

GeForce RTX 4090 was overclocked to 3.0GHz in Nvidia's lab

In context: A brief comment during Nvidia's announcement of the RTX 4000 series graphics cards sheds some light on the flagship model's overclocking potential. It isn't unprecedented, strictly speaking, but it could push some new boundaries for the latest GPU tech, depending on future details, such as what kind of cooling it required.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechSpot

This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch

Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness

The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
NFL
TechSpot

EA CEO: Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity would be good for the Battlefield series

A hot potato: One of the biggest questions surrounding Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is what will happen to the latter's games, especially the popular Call of Duty series. They are fears that it will become exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC, but at least one person appears to be hoping this scenario will happen: EA boss Andrew Wilson, who says CoD exclusivity would bring more success to the company's Battlefield games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

The Best 1440p Gaming Monitors: Late 2022

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Gaming monitors at 1440p remain the sweet spot for many PC gamers who don't need to spend a ton of money to play at high refresh rates. Our last update to this guide was in early 2022, so it's time for a full refresh as we get closer to the holiday season ahead of us. There's been a lot of action in terms of pricing, with many of the gaming monitors we had reviewed in months prior dropping in price, so that's something to talk about for sure.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 22H2 update with new Start menu, gaming, and security features

In a nutshell: Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries. It introduces several upgrades and new features to the company's most recent operating system, including an updated Start menu, better search, and a revamped File Explorer. Microsoft is also adding improved security and gaming-focused tools to the OS.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

Qualcomm's stock has taken another dive on market volatility and worry over declines in the smartphone market. There's a lot more going on Qualcomm than just smartphones, though. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
CELL PHONES

