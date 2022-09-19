Surprise's Memory Cafe resumes in-person meetings

The city of Surprise Memory Café for people living with memory loss and their care partners will resume in-person meetings after moving to virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join in-person from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Salvation Army, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts, a few blocks north of Bell Road. Ongoing in-person Memory Cafés will take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month unless on or near a holiday.

Per the request of current participants, virtual Memory Cafés will continue the second Tuesday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. To get the link and/or telephone number for the virtual group, call 623-832-6637 or email Banner Research.

The Memory Café program is free of charge and reservations are not required.

Surprise became a Dementia Friendly City in 2019, supported by the Dementia Friends initiative, in partnership with Banner Sun Health Research Institute.

As part of Dementia Friendly Surprise, the Memory Café provides resources and a social space for people living with memory loss and their care partners. The group gathers for coffee and socialization, then caregivers participate in an education and support session while people with memory loss actively participate in a life enrichment group.

For information, visit surpriseaz.gov/dementiafriendly or call 623-832-6637.