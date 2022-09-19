Read full article on original website
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Warning as those suffering with sleep conditions at higher risk of deadly cancer and blood clots
LOUD snorers have a higher risk of cancer, a study found. The body is deprived of vital oxygen at night for people with obstructive sleep apnoea – around 1.5million Brits. Noisy sleepers are also more likely to develop blood clots and lose brain power faster as they get older.
MedicalXpress
Is recovery from stroke worse if you have genes linked to increased risk of smoking?
A genetic predisposition for smoking increases a person's risk of worse recovery from an ischemic stroke, according to a study published in the September 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
nypressnews.com
Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’
A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Some of our favourite foods could increase blood-clotting danger
A nutrition expert has warned that the consumption of some of our favourite foods may be putting people at risk of harmful blood clotting. The Express reports that clots can result in serious complications if they don’t dissolve naturally, so it's vital to reduce the risk of developing them.
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
MedicalXpress
Excess weight, not high blood sugar, associated with increased risk of COVID-19 infection and long COVID
High body mass index (BMI), rather than high blood sugar levels, are associated with excess risks of COVID-19 infection and long COVID, according to a meta-analysis of over 30,000 UK adults from nine large prospective cohort studies. The findings by Dr. Anika Knuppel from the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health...
Signs of Cardiovascular Disease Are Different in Men and Women—How to Recognize Common Symptoms
The signs of heart disease can be more subtle in women than in men, a new study found. Women will sometimes experience nausea, upper back pain, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath, among other symptoms. Underlying conditions make it more difficult for women to be diagnosed with heart disease, and...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
Digital Collegian
ADHD Is Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Diseases
MONDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in World Psychiatry. Lin Li, Ph.D., from Örebro University in Sweden, and colleagues conducted a nationwide population-based cohort study to examine the risk for overall...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Newly developed endovascular catheter shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction
A device known as the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
