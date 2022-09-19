ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

cartercountysports.com

Elizabethton’s Stephens Named Climate Controllers Player Of The Week

This week’s Climate Controllers Players of the Week made the most of his touches on Friday night. Elizabethton’s Nate Stephens has been named the Climate Controllers Player of the Week for his performance against Grainger on Friday night. Stephens recorded two touchdowns and averaged just under 20 yards...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
AL.com

Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary

By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
TROY, AL
WJHL

Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Claiborne Progress

Graham family makes donation to LMU

Douglas and Judy Graham, of Ewing, Virginia, have established the Graham Family Endowed Scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University. The scholarship will provide financial support for students from Lee County, Virginia. “Douglas and Judy Graham have been long standing members of the LMU community. They are active and involved across the...
HARROGATE, TN
WJHL

11E bridge work set to enter ‘phase 2’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.” According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Domtar to conduct steam blows at Kingsport mill

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week. According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Bluff City Park named for Billy & Irene Wells

A large crowd gathered on Saturday as it became a very historic day in Bluff City. Two former mayors, Billy and Irene Wells, now have a park honoring their name. Wells Park has a playground in the making, a plan of Irene’s before her passing. Billy was mayor from 1985 until 1991 where he improved many projects in Bluff City. He was the first black mayor in the state of Tennessee. Mayor Jeff Broyles was in charge of the ceremony. At the dedication Police Chief Greg Depew, Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey, Jon Lundberg, Tennessee State Senator and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable all spoke at the dedication with great praise for Irene and Billy. Also attending was State Representative Scotty Campbell.
BLUFF CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival

Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
supertalk929.com

Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary

A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody

A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
BRISTOL, VA

