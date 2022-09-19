Read full article on original website
Related
cartercountysports.com
Elizabethton’s Stephens Named Climate Controllers Player Of The Week
This week’s Climate Controllers Players of the Week made the most of his touches on Friday night. Elizabethton’s Nate Stephens has been named the Climate Controllers Player of the Week for his performance against Grainger on Friday night. Stephens recorded two touchdowns and averaged just under 20 yards...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee football is surging; Josh Heupel, staff continuity are at root of Vols' early success
Tennessee football is moving fast on the field under Josh Heupel with an uptempo, frenetic offense and fast off the field as the Volunteers have climbed to the No. 11 spot in the Associated Press Top 25. It’s Tennessee’s highest ranking since 2016, and the Vols (3-0) opened as nearly...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football vs. Florida: 15 best celebrity guest picker options for College GameDay
Country music and sports legends run deep in East Tennessee. That’s why with College GameDay headed to Knoxville this weekend for the matchup between Tennessee football and the Florida Gators, there is a plethora of celebrities the crew can choose from to find their celebrity guest picker. Who’s the best option, though?
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Claiborne Progress
Graham family makes donation to LMU
Douglas and Judy Graham, of Ewing, Virginia, have established the Graham Family Endowed Scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University. The scholarship will provide financial support for students from Lee County, Virginia. “Douglas and Judy Graham have been long standing members of the LMU community. They are active and involved across the...
First section of Greeneville’s Depot Street project to be complete by end of the year
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first section of downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project is expected to be complete in just a couple of months. Project leaders call the block between Main and Irish Street their “showcase section” and plan to re-open the area by the end of 2022. It’ll feature a decorative street top […]
The dust will settle: West Walnut project behind schedule, but first phase disruptions nearing end
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The dust is about to settle on the first phase of Johnson City’s $34 million West Walnut Street redevelopment, and area business owners and residents couldn’t be happier about it. “I’m very much looking forward to getting past the gravel stage,” Nathan Brand, a partner in Timber Restaurant, told News […]
11E bridge work set to enter ‘phase 2’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.” According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Domtar to conduct steam blows at Kingsport mill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar is planning to conduct periodic steam blows at its Kingsport mill beginning next week. According to the company, the steam blows will take place between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Domtar says it has installed temporary silencer systems to minimize noise, which should not be disruptive to nearby […]
elizabethton.com
Bluff City Park named for Billy & Irene Wells
A large crowd gathered on Saturday as it became a very historic day in Bluff City. Two former mayors, Billy and Irene Wells, now have a park honoring their name. Wells Park has a playground in the making, a plan of Irene’s before her passing. Billy was mayor from 1985 until 1991 where he improved many projects in Bluff City. He was the first black mayor in the state of Tennessee. Mayor Jeff Broyles was in charge of the ceremony. At the dedication Police Chief Greg Depew, Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey, Jon Lundberg, Tennessee State Senator and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable all spoke at the dedication with great praise for Irene and Billy. Also attending was State Representative Scotty Campbell.
elizabethton.com
We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival
Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
wcyb.com
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINTON COUNTY Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Authorities say that an SUV was going south, and a truck was going north on Tennessee State Highway 81. The SUV, while trying to turn onto the 81...
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
supertalk929.com
Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary
A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
supertalk929.com
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Comments / 0