A large crowd gathered on Saturday as it became a very historic day in Bluff City. Two former mayors, Billy and Irene Wells, now have a park honoring their name. Wells Park has a playground in the making, a plan of Irene’s before her passing. Billy was mayor from 1985 until 1991 where he improved many projects in Bluff City. He was the first black mayor in the state of Tennessee. Mayor Jeff Broyles was in charge of the ceremony. At the dedication Police Chief Greg Depew, Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey, Jon Lundberg, Tennessee State Senator and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable all spoke at the dedication with great praise for Irene and Billy. Also attending was State Representative Scotty Campbell.

BLUFF CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO