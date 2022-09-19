ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
Parade

And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…

Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
talentrecap.com

Nightbirde’s “Fly” is Featured in The Apple TV+ Series ‘Life By Ella’

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski is remembered as the singer and songwriter who inspired millions with her Golden Buzzer audition on America’s Got Talent season 16. It’s been nearly seven months since her passing and her music continues to make moves around the industry. Earlier this week, Nightbirde’s team announced that her song will be featured on the Apple TV+ series, Life By Ella.
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Heartthrob Drake Milligan Tops the iTunes Charts with New Album

America’s Got Talent season 17 heartthrob Drake Milligan released a brand new album a day after he placed third in the competition. His debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, is at the top of the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. It’s clear that his appearances on AGT helped propel his career.
