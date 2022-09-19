Read full article on original website
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’
America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…
Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Is Eliminated In Latest Live Results
Another 11 contestants hitting the stage mean more eliminations. The latest America’s Got Talent live results show kicks off with an exceptional Riverdance performance. After the special opening, it’s time to get down to business. Terry Crews calls Merissa Beddows and Bayley Graham to the front of the...
Chapel Hart Show Their ‘American Pride’ During Emotional ‘AGT’ Performance [Watch]
Chapel Hart returned to the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), performing a patriotic song titled "American Pride" that showed a completely different side to their music. The rising country trio treated the judges and fans in attendance to a mid-tempo ballad that pays homage to...
Nightbirde’s “Fly” is Featured in The Apple TV+ Series ‘Life By Ella’
Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski is remembered as the singer and songwriter who inspired millions with her Golden Buzzer audition on America’s Got Talent season 16. It’s been nearly seven months since her passing and her music continues to make moves around the industry. Earlier this week, Nightbirde’s team announced that her song will be featured on the Apple TV+ series, Life By Ella.
‘AGT’ Heartthrob Drake Milligan Tops the iTunes Charts with New Album
America’s Got Talent season 17 heartthrob Drake Milligan released a brand new album a day after he placed third in the competition. His debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, is at the top of the iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and iTunes Top Country Albums charts. It’s clear that his appearances on AGT helped propel his career.
