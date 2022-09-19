Read full article on original website
Eater
One of LA’s Favorite Korean Barbecue Restaurants Opens its First PNW Location in Lynnwood
Baekjong Korean Barbecue, a restaurant that’s been hailed as Los Angeles’ best KBBQ chain, opened its first West Coast location outside of Southern California in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall on September 19. The restaurant, the chain’s eighth, was originally planned to open in July, but the opening was delayed substantially.
urbnlivn.com
Broadview midcentury home designed by Paul Hayden Kirk
10737 3rd Ave. NW is a prime example of noted local architect Paul Hayden Kirk’s handiwork. The midcentury home in north Seattle boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,210 square feet. And, importantly, it’s perfectly executed in accordance with the design principles of Northwest Modern architecture. Located in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, the home is covered in windows and offers an elevated view deck that puts you among the treetops.
urbnlivn.com
Three-bedroom modern oasis in Washington Park
Situated in Seattle’s desirable Washington Park neighborhood, 1423 McGilvra Blvd. E is on the market. The three-bedroom, 3,100-square-foot modern contemporary home offers custom everything and ample architectural intrigue across two floors. Entering the home, you’re immediately greeted by dramatic lines, soaring 18-foot ceilings and walls of glass. Meticulously crafted...
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
425magazine.com
Rustic Cork Wine Bar to Join Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place
Lake Stevens’ Rustic Cork Wine Bar recently announced a new Everett location. The addition will be built in Fisherman’s Harbor as part of the Waterfront Place development just outside the downtown area. Scheduled to begin construction in 2023, Rustic Cork will be part of a new two-story building...
urbnlivn.com
Renovated luxury condo in Belltown’s Banner Building
Located at the award-winning Banner Building, 80 Vine St. Unit 2600—an entertainer’s dream—is on the market. Situated in bustling Belltown, between Pike Place Market and the waterfront Olympic Sculpture Park, the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home boasts the finest materials and a large, dynamic footprint. A recent reimagining...
425magazine.com
All-Access: A Farm Fair, a Harvest Festival, and a Film Commission
Bellevue is celebrating its agricultural past Oct. 1, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., with the 40th annual Kelsey Creek Farm Fair. The event will feature hands-on pioneer-themed activities, animal viewings, a train display, tractor-pulled wagon rides, and more. Get more details here. Kirkland Harvest Festival. Kirkland is putting on its second...
City People’s Garden potentially closing by the end of the year
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s oldest garden stores could close if they don't find a new location by the end of the year. "I feel very fortunate to have worked here," Alison Greene, the owner of City People's Garden Store, said. There's a changing of the season happening...
KUOW
Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast
A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Oktoberfest, Gin, and Seoul Bowl
Celebrate Oktoberfest with McMenamins this Saturday, Sept. 24. Three local branches of the company — Bothell’s Anderson School, Centralia’s Olympic Club, and its namesake Mill Creek location — will be holding events simultaneously. Entry is free to this all-ages event that comes with both live music and classic German delicacies.
urbnlivn.com
Meticulous midcentury home in Seattle’s Hawthorne Hills
Situated on a premier lot on a quiet street in northeast Seattle’s Hawthorne Hills neighborhood, 4320 NE 58th St. is on the market. Across 2,950 square feet and two floors, the home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of sought-after midcentury charm. Through the front door, you’ll be...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
urbnlivn.com
Extensively remodeled Bellevue mid-century modern
10606 Woodhaven Ln is an extensively remodeled mid-century modern in the Enatai neighborhood of Bellevue. This 8,223 square foot, forested home on a corner lot has been meticulously updated to maintain mid-century charm in every room!. The classic split-level layout of this 2,320 square foot, four bedroom home opens to...
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
urbnlivn.com
Remodeled Mercer Island mid-century near Pioneer Park
Looking for a classic mid-century modern but want to skip the remodeling process? Look no further than 7965 SE 67th St in Mercer Island’s South End neighborhood. The sellers of this four bedroom, two bathroom home have done a great job of preserving the quintessential mid-century touches while updating it throughout for the 2022 buyer with nearly new everything (roof, windows, electrical, hardwoods), an expanded kitchen and remodeled bathrooms.
urbnlivn.com
Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat
With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
ncwlife.com
Seattle’s Chinatown protests against expanded homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – Merchants and residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District are making city and county officials aware they are not happy about the expansion of an enhanced homeless shelter in the neighboring South Downtown area. Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
