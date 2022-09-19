Looking for a classic mid-century modern but want to skip the remodeling process? Look no further than 7965 SE 67th St in Mercer Island’s South End neighborhood. The sellers of this four bedroom, two bathroom home have done a great job of preserving the quintessential mid-century touches while updating it throughout for the 2022 buyer with nearly new everything (roof, windows, electrical, hardwoods), an expanded kitchen and remodeled bathrooms.

MERCER ISLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO