The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Board of Trustees has announced Jim Gossett as its newest board member. Gossett, who currently serves as CEO for the Racoon Valley Electric Cooperative (RVEC) in Glidden, was unanimously approved during the trustees’ September meeting to replace longtime Carroll educator and DMACC board member Jim Knott. Knott is retiring after serving DMACC for 50 years, first as an adjunct instructor, then professor, dean, provost, and, finally, Board of Trustees chair. Gossett’s prior experience includes time as Storm Lake and Carroll Area Development Corporations Executive Director. He also served on the DMACC Carroll Campus Foundation Board and Business Administration Advisory Board. Gossett says, “I’m looking forward to carrying on the tradition of service that Jim and Naomi Neu, a former DMACC board member from Carroll, established for so many years.” DMACC recently celebrated a $4.2 million expansion at the Carroll Campus, which included the James and Marjorie Knott Commons in recognition of their commitment to the school. Gossett will serve the remainder of Knott’s term as District 3 Trustee and will be on the ballot during the November 2023 school election.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO