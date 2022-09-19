Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Arlene Dentlinger of Arcadia
Arlene Dentlinger, 96 of Arcadia, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Arcadia. The Celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Concelebrant will be Fr. Richard Remmes. Music will be by Sharon Bierl and the St. John Choir. Lectors for the Funeral Mass will be Diane Dentlinger, Cate Hegstrom, and Lola Blaser. Gift Bearers will be Maria Promes, Amy Dentlinger, and Kreighton Liechti. Eucharistic Minister will be Sister Maria Friedman. Casket Bearers will be Dave Dentlinger, Roger Dentlinger, Neil Dentlinger, Craig Dentlinger, Loren Dentlinger, Joel Dentlinger, Lee Dentlinger, Russ Hegstrom, Al Blaser, and Carey Promes. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Arcadia.
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
1380kcim.com
Drivers Uninjured in Tuesday Afternoon Crash On Highway 4 In Jefferson
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Washington Streets at approximately 12:51 p.m. Their initial investigation found an eastbound 2021 Lincoln Corsair, operated by Jerry Hall of Jefferson, had left from the posted stop sign at the highway and was struck by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by Bridget Dirks of Nevada. Damage to the Hall vehicle was estimated at $10,000, while the Dirks vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in damages. Hall was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
1380kcim.com
One Person Killed, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Perry Tuesday
One person was killed and two were injured following a three-vehicle accident near Perry yesterday (Tuesday) morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. near the intersection of I Avenue and Highway 6. Authorities say 97-year-old Arnold Philip Whitney of Redfield was traveling southbound in a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to yield as he turned east onto the highway. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento, driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Lyon of Adel, collided with the rear of the Dodge and pushed it into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Savannah Louise Corbett of Adel. Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene while Corbett and a passenger in her vehicle, 11-year-old Olivia Corbett, were transported by Dallas County Emergency Medical Services to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. An investigation into Tuesday’s crash is ongoing.
theperrynews.com
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
yourfortdodge.com
New Highway 20 Travel Center in Webster County Opens Today
Construction is winding down and now a new travel center is opening to the public for the first time today. Alpha Media reached out to the folks at Marker 126, the new travel center just east of Fort Dodge on Highway 20 and have been told today is a soft opening as the coffee shop and restaurant is still under construction.
1380kcim.com
Chief Burke Says FY22 Was A Banner Year For Carroll Police Department
According to Police Chief Brad Burke, the Carroll Police Department closed out Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 in great shape in nearly every way, including crime statistics, staffing, budgets, and more. In his 16 years with the department, Burke says they’ve been fully staffed only a handful of times, and those periods typically lasted only a few months. Fortunately, the Carroll Police Department has not had to hire a new officer since August 2021.
1380kcim.com
Minor Injuries Reported In Tuesday Morning Motorcycle Accident In Carroll
Only minor injuries were reported following a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene in the 300 block of N. Clark Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. Their initial report determined that 18-year-old Cade Brincks of Carroll was traveling southbound on Clark on a 2014 Victory Vegas and encountered a skid loader loading a trailer in the roadway. He swerved to avoid the equipment and lost control, laying the motorcycle on its side. Brincks sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
1380kcim.com
Lake View City Officals Are Set To Start The Next Phase Of the Lakeshore Drive Project
The Lake View City Council has reviewed the preliminary plans for the Lakeshore Drive Project and is ready for the next phase. At Monday’s meeting, city officials met with engineers from Sundquist Engineering to go over the improvement plans for the road. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the council is looking at reconstructing the north half of Lakeshore Drive.
1380kcim.com
Gossett Approved As DMACC Board Of Trustees Member
The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Board of Trustees has announced Jim Gossett as its newest board member. Gossett, who currently serves as CEO for the Racoon Valley Electric Cooperative (RVEC) in Glidden, was unanimously approved during the trustees’ September meeting to replace longtime Carroll educator and DMACC board member Jim Knott. Knott is retiring after serving DMACC for 50 years, first as an adjunct instructor, then professor, dean, provost, and, finally, Board of Trustees chair. Gossett’s prior experience includes time as Storm Lake and Carroll Area Development Corporations Executive Director. He also served on the DMACC Carroll Campus Foundation Board and Business Administration Advisory Board. Gossett says, “I’m looking forward to carrying on the tradition of service that Jim and Naomi Neu, a former DMACC board member from Carroll, established for so many years.” DMACC recently celebrated a $4.2 million expansion at the Carroll Campus, which included the James and Marjorie Knott Commons in recognition of their commitment to the school. Gossett will serve the remainder of Knott’s term as District 3 Trustee and will be on the ballot during the November 2023 school election.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Lake City Admin, Two Former LCPD Officers Arrested Wednesday In Connection To Iowa AG’s Office Investigation
Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City Administrator were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) in connection to an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. According to law enforcement, the charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder stem from allegations they provided fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification while Alspach and Snyder were employed by the Lake City Police Department in late 2020 and early 2021. The Lake City Council terminated Alspach’s employment with the department in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were booked into the Carroll County jail, which houses prisoners for Calhoun County, on charges of misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces additional counts of obstruction of prosecution and suborning perjury. Wood was released Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond, and Alspach and Snyder were released after posting a $10,000 bond each. Their arraignment hearings are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
stormlakeradio.com
Eye Clinic With Offices in the Area Notifies Patients of Potential Security Breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state including area counties, is warning patients of a security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic's website indicates there's no evidence patients' personal information was accessed or has been misused, but...
yourfortdodge.com
Big and Rich Bring Big Numbers to Shellabration Event This Weekend
Big and Rich, The Tank Anthony Band, Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Jake McVey had crowds and crowds of people rocking in downtown Fort Dodge Saturday night. According to organizer Jim Reed this concert beat the old attendance record set by Chris Janson in 2019. This year’s attendance hit 3,846....
