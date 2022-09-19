ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 09:35:29 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 09:35:29 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 412 Piazza Way Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Oak tree base is leaning. Overhead large branches over house. Lots of branches, some large, continue to fall. This tree is a “protected tree” according to builder. Located behind house on easement edge of property.
Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 521 Walters Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Water seeping from sidewalk increasingly, year-round, with irrigation system disconnected. Damaging lawn at curb and causes mud and occasional odor. Please inspect for resolution. Thanks!. ~Lew. For more...
