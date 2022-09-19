Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 08:31:31 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 22 Sep 2022 08:31:31 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This Request was just closed saying it was not a nuisance. It has been in the past and was dealt with. The NOXIOUS weeds in the back yard are up about 3′ high. Is this not a Code?
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 09:35:29 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 09:35:29 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 412 Piazza Way Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Oak tree base is leaning. Overhead large branches over house. Lots of branches, some large, continue to fall. This tree is a “protected tree” according to builder. Located behind house on easement edge of property.
Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 521 Walters Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Water seeping from sidewalk increasingly, year-round, with irrigation system disconnected. Damaging lawn at curb and causes mud and occasional odor. Please inspect for resolution. Thanks!. ~Lew. For more...
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:27:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:27:54 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 316 Forbes Rd Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The street light in front of 316 Forbes Road does not come on at night and needs to be fixed. Thank you in advance. For more...
