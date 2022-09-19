ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides insight into team's approach to analytics

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eL8gi_0i1uQaVd00

Analytics has been a hot topic for Chiefs Kingdom lately after Patrick Mahomes was graded as the eighth-best quarterback by Pro Football Focus following his dominant Week 1 performance.

Mahomes joked after the team’s game on Thursday night that he’d be getting a low PFF grade this week after all of his near-interceptions. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes’ comments, Pro Football Focus and how analytics play a role in what they do in Kansas City.

“He stays in tune with everything,” Reid said of Mahomes. “He’s pretty observant of things. Pro Football Focus has done a nice job with their stats and their analysis. I think they’re pretty accurate with things. That’s usable information. If it drives, it drives you, but it’s also pretty real. Mike Frazier deals with all of that. He tells you what’s right and what’s wrong and he gives guys — he’s also putting information out there for us.”

Frazier is the man in charge of all things analytics in Kansas City. That means evaluating the information that is put out there by Pro Football Focus, Football Outsiders and other analytics entities, but also developing his own models for tracking and evaluating stats relevant to the team. He is entering his 10th season with the Chiefs in the role of Statistical Analysis Coordinator and his role remains prominent in terms of pre-game preparations.

“So, he can give you just about anything, statistically, that you need,” Reid said of Frazier. “Percentages and stats in certain areas on every situation that you’re talking about. It could be as simple as things that a team does on first-and-10. Their success rate, run-pass, what personnel groups are best and (so on). He gives us quite a little book there of stats that we can look at.”

In addition to the information that Frazier provides players and coaches with ahead of the game, Reid also confirmed he’s on the headset during the game informing everyone of statistics on specific scenarios.

That doesn’t always mean that Reid will listen to him, though.

An example was the field goal at the end of the third quarter which tied the game against the Chargers.

“Absolutely,” Reid said. “He’s on the headset. I mentioned after the game that, statistically, that might be the time that you kick it. And you have to evaluate that. That’s where I come in. I’ve got 51% of that vote and I have to make a decision there on how I feel things are going at that time and the what-ifs and all that. I’d tell, statistically, that’s a time when you normally go for it and you don’t end up kicking it.”

Reid opted for the field goal to tie the game when the analytics might have said otherwise. On the ensuing defensive stand, rookie CB Jaylen Watson had his 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown. It’s safe to say that Reid feels he made the right choice, even going against what the statistics might say in that particular situation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
Daily Mail

Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Football Outsiders#Chargers#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy