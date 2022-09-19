ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska coaching search: Huskers to partner with outside search firm to identify next coach

Nebraska will be working with an outside search firm, Collegiate Sports Associates, to find the program’s next head coach, athletic director Trev Alberts said. Nebraska fired former head coach Scott Frost after Week 2 and elevated Mickey Joseph to interim head coach. For Joseph, his debut as the interim coach was a rough one. Nebraska lost 49-14 to Oklahoma in Week 3.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day praises freshman Sonny Styles' play on special teams

Ryan Day is high on highly-touted freshman Sonny Styles. The Buckeye head coach made his comments known on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound safety. Styles, out of Pickerington Central (OH), reclassified as a 5-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. Moreover, he was the 27th ranked player in his class by 247 Sports and the 2nd-best safety. He recorded 55 tackles and 2 interceptions for Pickerington Central in 2021. He added 4 picks as a sophomore to go along with 33 tackles in 7 contests. Styles enrolled at Ohio State back on June 1st.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati

Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles

This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Paris Johnson Jr. reveals practice philosophy for Ohio State this season

Paris Johnson Jr. has been a leader on Ohio State’s offensive line this season. He is ready to lead his teammates into battle against Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ohio State OT discussed what Ohio State’s coaches have been drilling into players heads this season. The idea is simple. Never get comfortable so that you can continue to improve every day. Settling will get you beat eventually.
COLUMBUS, OH

