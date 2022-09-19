Read full article on original website
CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street FestMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartmentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Distracted drivers, hazardous roads plentiful in ColoradoDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season
No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
Nebraska coaching search: Lance Leipold addresses rumors linking him to other jobs
Nebraska’s head coaching search is invading and will continue to invade headlines throughout the course of the 2022 season. A college football blue blood has a vacancy, so naturally, successful coaches at non-blue blood programs are rumored as candidates. That is just the case for Kansas coach Lance Leipold,...
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
Nebraska coaching search: 3 candidates reportedly 'high on Huskers list' entering Week 4
Nebraska coaching search talks are starting to heat up again. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman updated everyone on where the search is at, including some candidates to look out for. According to a report from Feldman, sources tell him that there are three coaches high on Nebraska’s radar. Those...
Watch Live: Minnesota guard Taison Chatman announcing school choice at 8 p.m. ET
Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman will announce his verbal commitment at 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central on the 247Sports YouTube page. The video board will go live at 8 p.m. Eastern with the announcement ceremony. The 6-4 Chatman is ranked as the nation’s No. 44 prospect in...
Nebraska or Arizona State? Greg McElroy tackles which head coaching job is better
Nebraska and Arizona State’s head coaching jobs have opened up within the last 2 weeks and ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy talked about which one is the better job. Most recently, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards after 5 seasons at the school. The Sun Devils were...
Nebraska coaching search: Huskers to partner with outside search firm to identify next coach
Nebraska will be working with an outside search firm, Collegiate Sports Associates, to find the program’s next head coach, athletic director Trev Alberts said. Nebraska fired former head coach Scott Frost after Week 2 and elevated Mickey Joseph to interim head coach. For Joseph, his debut as the interim coach was a rough one. Nebraska lost 49-14 to Oklahoma in Week 3.
2 B1G programs among longest AP Poll droughts for Power 5 programs entering Week 4
For as good as the B1G is in the national spotlight, not every program finds itself in favor of the AP voters. Entering Week 4, 2 programs are in danger of finding themselves in an even bigger negative connotation. According to Fox Sports, Illinois and Rutgers are 2 of 5...
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Ryan Day praises freshman Sonny Styles' play on special teams
Ryan Day is high on highly-touted freshman Sonny Styles. The Buckeye head coach made his comments known on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound safety. Styles, out of Pickerington Central (OH), reclassified as a 5-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. Moreover, he was the 27th ranked player in his class by 247 Sports and the 2nd-best safety. He recorded 55 tackles and 2 interceptions for Pickerington Central in 2021. He added 4 picks as a sophomore to go along with 33 tackles in 7 contests. Styles enrolled at Ohio State back on June 1st.
Joe Rossi, Minnesota DC, received insight from LB Mariano Sori-Marin on game plan for Michigan State
Joe Rossi has been with Minnesota football since 2017, and doesn’t shy away from getting advice from his players apparently. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press posted about what happened. Rossi wanted feedback from senior LB Mariano Sori-Marin about a few options for one part of his game plan...
Minnesota puts impressive winning streak on the line with Week 4 road trip to Michigan State
A stat was posted on Twitter by Brett McMurphy of Action Network on Tuesday that details the teams in college football with the longest current winning streaks. Minnesota is in the Top 5 among all the schools listed. The Golden Gophers are tied for the 3rd-best winning streak on the...
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati
Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles
This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
Paris Johnson Jr. reveals practice philosophy for Ohio State this season
Paris Johnson Jr. has been a leader on Ohio State’s offensive line this season. He is ready to lead his teammates into battle against Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ohio State OT discussed what Ohio State’s coaches have been drilling into players heads this season. The idea is simple. Never get comfortable so that you can continue to improve every day. Settling will get you beat eventually.
