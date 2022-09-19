These Editor-Tested and -Approved West Elm Sofas and Dining Room Tables Are Up to 20% Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The word is out: Brooklinen is a favorite brand among many of us at AT. Brooklinen bedding and bath essentials routinely top our Best Lists, and we’ve bestowed high praise on a variety of products (including the All-Season Down Comforter, Classic Core Sheets, Hammam Towels, Weighted Throw Blanket, and more). The company even makes a home fragrance line, and candles from the first collection add ambiance to multiple editors’ homes. And we’ve got great news! Brooklinen just launched a brand new collection of soothing scents designed to jumpstart your day and wind you down at night. Even more exciting? With this launch, the line expands to more than just candles— think diffusers, room sprays, and votives.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO