James Franklin updates status of sophomore RB Keyvone Lee for Central Michigan game
James Franklin stated thatPenn State running back Keyvone Lee could miss Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. When asked of the sophomore’s status, Franklin said “we’re not sure, yet.”. Lee left Saturday’s game against Auburn after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. He was seen...
247Sports analyst breaks down 'special' secondary class heading to Penn State in 2023
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports is giving Penn State fans something to be excited about in the near future. The Nittany Lions have a really solid group of secondary recruits heading to campus from the 2023 class. King Mack, Elliot Washington, Conrad Hussey, DaKaari Nelson, Lamont Payne, and Zion Tracy are...
Penn State vs. Central Michigan: Prediction and preview
Penn State hosts Central Michigan in Week 4 at Beaver Stadium. The game is slated for a noon Eastern time kickoff on the Big Ten Network. Penn State welcomes Jim McElwain and company to Beaver Stadium Saturday looking to improve to a perfect 4-0 on the season. The Chippewas represent...
James Franklin, Devyn Ford speak to physical transformation for freshman RB Kaytron Allen
Size matters. Never let anyone tell you otherwise. Take for instance the frame of Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Nicknamed by teammates “Fatman” due to his 225-pound frame, Allen’s size likely limited his reps early in camp. That’s not the case anymore. After leaving IMG Academy...
James Franklin reveals philosophy when it comes to coaching staff: 'I'm going to provide a level of freedom'
James Franklin has been at Penn State since 2014. Since then, there’s been a number of people who have worked on his staff. Franklin was asked how he is to work for on Wednesday. One of the more recent departures from Penn State’s staff was former DC Brent Pry, who is now the head coach at Virginia Tech. His replacement, Manny Diaz, has drawn rave reviews after the Auburn game.
Penn State football: New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz opens the curtain on the freak show
This is not your grandfather’s Penn State defense. It’s not your father’s. Shoot, it’s not even your older brother’s or sister’s. And it’s definitely not Brent Pry’s, no offense to the former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator. Manny Diaz brings a style all...
Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
Penn State hoops freshmen struggle to film promotional hype video
Penn State basketball’s freshmen are experiencing the awkwardness of being in front of a camera that they probably expected coming into college. In a Tweet from Penn State on Monday, the 5 freshman couldn’t keep a straight face while shooting a hype video. While it may have been...
Manny Diaz highlighted by On3 Sports for Penn State's defensive showing vs. Auburn
Manny Diaz’s defense had a great showing against Auburn on Saturday. He made On3 Sports’ list of the top coordinator performances from Week 3. On3 Sports picked a coordinator from each Power 5 conference, and one Group of 5 coordinator. Diaz had the best performance out of all...
James Franklin explains impact of Eli Manning cameo, SEC road win on Penn State program
James Franklin’s team has been in the news lately. It’s been for good reasons this time. Penn State is coming off a road win against Auburn and an Eli Manning viral video all within a few days each other. The Nittany Lions took care of business on the road, winning 41-12.
Devyn Ford, Penn State RB, shares approach to loaded backfield: 'Comparison is a thief of joy'
Some running backs may not enjoy sharing their backfield with anyone but not Penn State running back Devyn Ford. Rather than seeing it as a curse to share the backfield, Ford sees it as a blessing and as long they keep winning, Ford doesn’t seem to mind. “One thing...
Chinese battery parts maker plans $3.6B plant, 2,000 jobs near Big Rapids
The U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese electric vehicle battery company is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, two sources familiar with the project told The Detroit News. Gotion Inc., a subsidiary of Guoxuan...
