963kklz.com
It’s A Big Weekend For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
It is going to be a big weekend in Las Vegas for food lovers, or “foodies,” and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of my...
vegas24seven.com
Spiedini Fiamma Set to Open Oct. 5 at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to Debut on Oct. 5 at. The new concept features Italian comfort classics from A to V…that is, from Antipasto to Veal Parm and everything in between!. As Rampart Casino continues to celebrate more than two decades of serving the Summerlin and Las Vegas areas,...
Eater
Another Food Hall Is Opening on the Las Vegas Strip
A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.
vegas24seven.com
Rampart Casino Gets Spooky with Boo Ball Bingo on Oct. 31 and the Entire Casino is “Flush” with Winnings this October
Rampart Casino Gets Spooky with Boo Ball Bingo on Oct. 31 and the Entire Casino is “Flush” with Winnings this October. Winning Wednesdays and other casino promotions continue as October goes mad for winners!. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre...
vegas24seven.com
El Dorado Cantina offers specials for fall and football season
NEW – Happy Hour offerings now extended throughout the entire restaurant at all locations Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also includes expanded menu offerings and more drink specials!. Lunch menu – Tivoli Village and W. Sunset locations Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to...
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
49th Greek Food Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
963kklz.com
Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover
When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale
General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
vegas24seven.com
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Invites Guests to Indulge in the Ultimate Board
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Invites Guests to Indulge in the Ultimate Board. Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge, Las Vegas’ unrivaled locals’ destination for great food and unique drinks, is inviting guests to feast their eyes and stomachs on the Ultimate Board, a nine-item appetizer extravaganza available now.
Costa Vida Looks to Be Headed to Vegas at Last
The chain already has three locations operating in Nevada
8newsnow.com
42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast
The Rat Pack is Back Show’s Drew Anthony is in studio to let us know that the San Gennaro Feast is back again! The food and music festival starts September 21st and goes through September 25th at the M Resort.
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Executive Team At Balla Italian Soul
L to R: GM David Grates poses at Balla Italian Soul; The Balla Executive Team: GM David. Grates, Executive Chef Michael Vargas, AGM Dani Cachu, Sous Chefs Pedro Becerra and. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA Las Vegas announces the executive team joining Balla Italian Soul, the newest restaurant...
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Where is that new Desert Inn bridge?
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – So, what was this we showed you yesterday? Something about a new Desert Inn bridge?. Whenever I hear “D-I” and “bridge” in the same sentence, I think of what’s technically known as the “D-I Super-Arterial” that goes over the 15 freeway.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Want to meet ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas? Now’s your chance!
Buddy Valastro is a force in more ways than one. He’s opened several successful restaurants across the Las Vegas Strip, including Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Venetian, PizzaCake at Harrah’s, and Boss Café and Jersey Eats at The Linq Hotel. But he’s also used his clout at TV’s Cake Boss to create several successful books, and he’ll be appearing at Buddy’s Jersey Eats on Sept. 30 to greet his fans.
fb101.com
The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas
The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
