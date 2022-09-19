Nestled in a southern corner of the Mountain State, Gilbert is an ATV and UTV friendly town that boasts year-round ATV and UTV trail riding, with family friendly fun regardless of the season! Each year in October, as the foliage begins to change and the colors are vibrant, the town plays host to National Trail Fest, the largest ATV and UTV event on the east coast. Now in existence for over two decades, the event draws crowds to the town from all over the US and even other countries. The town, whose population is normally less than 400, swells with tourists exploring the area. The festival, which begins the Thursday prior to Columbus Day each year, gives the opportunity for visitors to experience the hundreds of miles of off-road trails along the Hatfield-Mccoy Trail System, named for the iconic American feuding families. The trail system is home to a number of individual trails including Bearwallow, Rockhouse, Devil Anse, Buffalo Mountain, Pinnacle Creek, Indian Ridge, Pocahontas, Ivy Branch, Cabwaylingo, and Warrior. The festival includes more than just riding trails of course, there are mud pits, live music shows, a parade, vendors and food offerings as well as drag racing, fireworks and vehicle manufacturers showing off all their equipment and new ATV/UTV models!

