Knott County, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: little rallies Cougars past Breathitt County

Letcher Central overcame a first-half deficit to defeat Breathitt County, 32-21, in a game played at Cougar Field on Friday night. Central, now 3-2, scored the game’s final 32 points after trailing 21-0 to the Bobcats. Quarterback Jonah Little rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries....
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Belfry boys top Paintsville

Pikeville’s Trey Hancock scored a pair of goals and Keyton Looney added another as the Panthers knocked off Paintsville, 3-1, in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Saturday. Goalkeeper Bryson Collins had four stops. THURSDAY MATCHES. Belfry…………6. Paintsville……1. Belfry built...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022

SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Knott County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Hindman, KY
Education
City
Phelps, KY
Betsy Layne, KY
Sports
City
Hindman, KY
Hindman, KY
Sports
City
Betsy Layne, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
County
Knott County, KY
Knott County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wymt.com

Cold front brings big changes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appropriately enough for the final full day of summer: it’s an absolute scorcher out there! But, here’s the good news: fall-like weather is moving in just in time for the first day of fall!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. It’s hot and humid out there...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

One injured in shooting in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
ASHLAND, KY
WTVQ

Plans announced to complete Mountain Parkway expansion

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced plans to finish the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion project in Eastern Kentucky. Plans are now underway to build 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County through Floyd County. Since the expansion began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening have been complete or are under construction, according to a press release.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One Harlan County town without water service

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Deadly shooting investigated in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person was shot and killed in the Caney Creek area of Pike County, Kentucky State Police troopers said Monday. Troopers said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case. Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened. We’re...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED AFTER ATTACKING THE POLICE OFFICER

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A MAN WHO LIKES FIGHTING A COP; AND GETS TASED AND ARRESTED FOR HIS EFFORT: TREY MORROW, 29, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A wild altercation erupted at a Paintsville, KY. business when a man was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after he became violently combative, when he tackled the Paintsville Police Department officer who was arresting him during the attempt to remove him from a Speedway gas station, according to court documents.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
traveltasteandtour.com

A hidden paradise full of outdoor adventure awaits you in scenic Gilbert, West Virginia.

Nestled in a southern corner of the Mountain State, Gilbert is an ATV and UTV friendly town that boasts year-round ATV and UTV trail riding, with family friendly fun regardless of the season! Each year in October, as the foliage begins to change and the colors are vibrant, the town plays host to National Trail Fest, the largest ATV and UTV event on the east coast. Now in existence for over two decades, the event draws crowds to the town from all over the US and even other countries. The town, whose population is normally less than 400, swells with tourists exploring the area. The festival, which begins the Thursday prior to Columbus Day each year, gives the opportunity for visitors to experience the hundreds of miles of off-road trails along the Hatfield-Mccoy Trail System, named for the iconic American feuding families. The trail system is home to a number of individual trails including Bearwallow, Rockhouse, Devil Anse, Buffalo Mountain, Pinnacle Creek, Indian Ridge, Pocahontas, Ivy Branch, Cabwaylingo, and Warrior. The festival includes more than just riding trails of course, there are mud pits, live music shows, a parade, vendors and food offerings as well as drag racing, fireworks and vehicle manufacturers showing off all their equipment and new ATV/UTV models!
GILBERT, WV
WTVQ

Man dead after shooting in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 32-year-old man has died after a shooting in Pike County on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Caney Drive at about 6:42 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found a Flatwoods man, later identified as Ryan Hurst, who was fatally shot. Police say after an investigation, they believe Monroe Jackson, 56, and Hurst had an altercation and Jackson fatally shot Hurst.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

LKLP announces new Head Start director

On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan

Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
HARLAN, KY

