Everything old is new again in Budapest, thanks to the Matild Café & Cabaret. In 2022, the Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, opened its doors, welcoming guests to pure European glamor. The hotel is housed in a Belle Epoque-era building constructed in 1902 under the watchful eye of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Then, it was meant to be the social epicenter of the city, and really, not much has changed, especially with the opening of Matild Café & Cabaret.

