cigar-coop.com
Feature Story: Cayman Cigar Company Launches Brand with Focus on Charity
As the name indicates, Cayman Cigar Company is based in the Cayman Islands. Not only is the company the first to manufacture and produce cigars out of the Cayman Islands, but the company is going to market with a mission – a focus on charity. The company says every dollar that doesn’t go back into operational costs will be donated to international charities.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: El Septimo Announces Plan to Open 30 Cigar Retail Stores and First Cigar Lounge in U.S.
El Septimo Geneva today announced a plan to open 30 cigar retail stores in the United States. The company also announced it is opening a new lounge in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles lounge will become the first El Septimo lounge in the U.S., joining El Septimo lounges already established in Europe and the Middle East.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: La Gloria Cubana Eighth Street Coming in October
La Gloria Cubana is returning to its roots in Miami, Florida. Today Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) announced a new La Gloria Cubana offering called Eighth Street. The cigar is named for Calle Ocho, the location of the El Titan de Bronze factory, which is producing the La Gloria Cubana Eighth Street. As with all La Gloria Cubana cigars, Eighth Street will be distributed by Forged Cigar Company.
fashionweekdaily.com
Sumptuous Knitwear/Cashmere Brands Made In Italy Showing At COTERIE
COTERIE is just around the corner—taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the divine knitwear and cashmere brands to peruse…
Nike & Mexican Soda Brand Jarritos Rumored To Collab On New SB Dunks
The Nike Dunk continues to be the hottest silhouette in the sneaker game today and now it’s about to get some new flavor courtesy of Mexican soda brand, Jarritos. Word?! Complex is reporting that the next installment of Nike Dunks will resemble the colorways of the flavors that Jarritos offers and truth be told, they […] The post Nike & Mexican Soda Brand Jarritos Rumored To Collab On New SB Dunks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Kenny Scharf Releases 'BLIMY' Screenprint With JRP Editions
Kenny Scharf and JRP Editions are back with a new screenprint dubbed BLIMY. The circular artwork is a follow-up to a recent print the American Pop artist released back in October and comes after a string of collaborations and gallery shows, including collections with Pull&Bear and Vilebrequin, along with a solo exhibition at Gallery Hyundai in Seoul.
Guitar World Magazine
Luxurious appointments abound in the Gretsch Custom Shop's new 2022 Masterbuilt collection
The new line includes a Country Gentleman without F holes, a Silver Sparkle-finished baritone, and a Flame Maple Falcon with gorgeous gold hardware. Today, Fender and the brands under its umbrella all released their impressive-looking 2022 Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitar collections. We've already seen Charvel, Jackson, and Fender's own 2022 Masterbuilt offerings, and now, we've been given a first look at those from Gretsch.
Sam’s Club: 10 Best Frozen Food Items To Buy
If you shop at Sam's Club, you know the drill-you run in for eggs or bread or a jumbo pack of toilet paper, only to be diverted and come out 30 minutes later with way more stuff than you planned on...
thezoereport.com
The Sydney Evan x Erewhon Collab Is Filled With Cheeky, Playful Jewelry
Celebrities love LA-based jewelry label Sydney Evan (you can find its baubles on A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, and Kylie Jenner). Celebrities also love Erewhon, an organic food market that has become a hot spot for famous people sightings. Everyone from Angelina Jolie to Hailey Bieber shops there — the latter star even did a juice collab with Erewhon to promote her skin care line Rhode. Therefore, it makes sense that the two brands came together to birth the Sydney Evan x Erewhon collaboration, which ensures that, together, they will continue to make waves in Hollywood.
Food & Wine
Grabbing a Drink at This Stunning Budapest Coffee House Is Like Stepping Back in Time to the Early 1900s
Everything old is new again in Budapest, thanks to the Matild Café & Cabaret. In 2022, the Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, opened its doors, welcoming guests to pure European glamor. The hotel is housed in a Belle Epoque-era building constructed in 1902 under the watchful eye of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Then, it was meant to be the social epicenter of the city, and really, not much has changed, especially with the opening of Matild Café & Cabaret.
Tiffany & Co. Continues to Refine Image With New ‘Lock’ Pop-up
Tiffany & Co. continues to refine its image with a new shop-in-shop dedicated to its most recent jewelry launch. The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-helmed jeweler has set up an immersive experience in its temporary Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City, dedicated to its new “Lock” collection.
Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie
Bringing together advanced women’s contemporary brands, retailers, experts and influencers, Coterie was back in full swing this week at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The Informa Markets Fashion-owned event was home to an immersive sustainability experience created with Arcadia Earth and a digital fashion activation with DressX, a digital fashion marketplace. It was also the stage for pure-player denim brands to showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collections dense with creative designs, sustainable ingredients and products they know best. “Coterie is really that show to come to, to see what’s happening in women’s fashion,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets...
New Luxury Label Wayne Enterprises Lets You Dress and Play Like Batman’s Billionaire Alter-Ego (Exclusive)
How does the billionaire behind the bat mask spend his off-duty time? You can soon dress, play and sweat like the Caped Crusader’s gadget-powered alter-ego – no bat signal required, but a trust fund might help – when Wayne Enterprises lands online this week. The luxury lifestyle label was developed by Warner Bros. Consumer Products in collaboration with men’s buying guide Uncrate.com, where it will first be available exclusively starting Sept. 22. The new brand channels WayneCorp chairman Bruce Wayne’s tastes for the finer (and often pricier) things in life and will comprise high-end fashion, accessories, fitness gear, electronics, home goods...
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Debuts China-focused Capsule With Mo&Co.
CHINA COLLEGE: Philosophy girls are eastbound. The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand is teaming up with Chinese fashion label and retailer Mo&Co., a youth’s favorite, for a fall capsule collection dropping Tuesday.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands “I think collaborations can be a great tool to give a new twist to a brand and to explore different fields. At the same time, I believe it is important to choose the right partner. And in this case, I am sure that I found the perfect...
Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
Hypebae
Giu Giu Unveils Colorful Knitwear in SS23 "La Force Vitale" Collection
Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu is back with a new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season as a continuation of its Fall/Winter 2022 range that explored the concept of death. Titled “La Force Vitale,” or “Life Force” in French, takes inspiration from designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani’s trip...
Hypebae
Ye Files Trademarks for Donda Sports Apparel and Accessories
Ye, who recently announced the termination of his partnership with Gap, is now looking to expand his Donda empire. The rapper recently filed new trademarks for Donda Sports, Dove Sports and Donda Doves, which will be dedicated to sportswear and related accessories. As reported by TMZ, the documents suggest that...
