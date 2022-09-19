Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Birchfield earns Player of the Week honors
Pikeville running back Blake Birchfield ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns in Panthers 48-13 win over Belfry on Friday night, leading his team to a fourth straight win over the Pirates. His effort has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. Birchfield edged out Chapmanville...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bobcats bounce back, beat Knott Central
Betsy Layne went on the road to Hindman and took charge early on against Knott County Central and rolled to a 42-6 win on Friday night. Running back Andrew McCutcheon ran for two touchdowns and hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Brady Robinson as the Bobcats improved to 2-2.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Belfry boys top Paintsville
Pikeville’s Trey Hancock scored a pair of goals and Keyton Looney added another as the Panthers knocked off Paintsville, 3-1, in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Saturday. Goalkeeper Bryson Collins had four stops. THURSDAY MATCHES. Belfry…………6. Paintsville……1. Belfry built...
lanereport.com
Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin
Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said a student was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. They said the female student pulled an alarm Wednesday morning which caused Harlan County High School to evacuate. Officials said the Harlan Fire Department responded to the high school.
wklw.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Governor also announces Dawkins Line Rail Trail project to begin soon. Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
wymt.com
Cold front brings big changes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appropriately enough for the final full day of summer: it’s an absolute scorcher out there! But, here’s the good news: fall-like weather is moving in just in time for the first day of fall!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. It’s hot and humid out there...
WKYT 27
Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Bath County. It happened Saturday on KY 36. According to Kentucky State Police, 41-year-old Ronald Carmichael, of Owingsville, Ky., was driving a pickup truck west on KY 36 when he went off the road and crashed into a tree.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off. Deputies had...
WSAZ
Former Johnson County Schools employee indicted on multiple counts of ‘inappropriate contact’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former employee and girls basketball coach with Johnson County Schools has been indicted on multiple counts of inappropriate contact, according to a release from the school system. “Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Johnson County Schools said Wednesday in a...
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night
Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
wymt.com
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
clayconews.com
Wanted Barbourville, Kentucky Woman taken into Custody off South Stewart Road south of London in Laurel County
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Amanda Messer age 42 of Barbourville, KY on Saturday morning September 17, 2022 at approximately 9:42 AM. The arrest occurred off South Stewart Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies received...
thelevisalazer.com
PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED AFTER ATTACKING THE POLICE OFFICER
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A MAN WHO LIKES FIGHTING A COP; AND GETS TASED AND ARRESTED FOR HIS EFFORT: TREY MORROW, 29, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A wild altercation erupted at a Paintsville, KY. business when a man was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after he became violently combative, when he tackled the Paintsville Police Department officer who was arresting him during the attempt to remove him from a Speedway gas station, according to court documents.
wymt.com
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
McKee man arrested after deadly Jackson County shooting
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.
