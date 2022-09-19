ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cops investigating fan who allegedly struck Kyler Murray

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C63Qo_0i1uIkTr00
Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) greets fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the aftermath of the Cardinals' stunning 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

Several social media videos show a fan reaching out with a flat hand and striking Murray in the face as he celebrated the game-winning fumble return touchdown with Cardinals fans in attendance.

"The Raiders are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on its investigation," the Raiders said in a statement to USA Today.

Murray immediately confronted the fan who hit him before removing himself from the area.

The Cardinals forced overtime and the Raiders had the ball when a big hit on Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow dislodged the ball. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr. scooped and scored to end the game, setting off the raucous celebration.

Murray threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in guiding the Cardinals to 16 fourth-quarter points to force OT.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cardinals#Usa Today
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy