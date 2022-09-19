Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Which Depression Therapies Made the Updated US Guideline for Treating MDD?
Newer therapies, such as ketamine or esketamine, or the broader use of bright light therapy, made an updated clinical practice guideline for treating major depressive disorder (MDD), but psilocybin and cannabis did not. An updated clinical practice guideline (CPG) from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department...
ajmc.com
Secukinumab Effective in Real-world Clinical Usage in New Study
At 12 weeks, nearly 8 in 10 patients had significant improvement. Secukinumab (Cosentyx) leads to significant improvement in people with moderate to severe psoriasis, according to a new study of real-world clinical use. The study also found that factors such as duration of disease and the presence of comorbidities have a notable impact on the success of the therapy.
NIH Director's Blog
NIH-funded study shows sound sleep supports immune function
Getting a consistent good night’s sleep supports normal production and programming of hematopoietic stem cells, a building block of the body’s innate immune system, according to a small National Institutes of Health-supported study in humans and mice. Sleep has long been linked to immune function, but researchers discovered that getting enough of it influenced the environment where monocytes – a type of white blood cell – form, develop, and get primed to support immune function. This process, hematopoiesis, occurs in the bone marrow.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
ajmc.com
Teleophthalmology Reduces Rates of Vision Loss, Improves Access to Care
Teleophthalmology not only improves access to care and lowers the cost of care, but it can reduce rates of vision loss for patients with type 2 diabetes, said Parisa Emami-Naeni, MD, MPH, assistant professor of ophthalmology at University of California, Davis, and vitreoretinal surgeon and uveitis specialist at UC Davis Eye Center.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
curetoday.com
Chemoradiotherapy May Provide Long-Term Survival Benefit for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Long-term outcomes from this trial confirm the benefit of treatment with chemoradiotherapy over chemotherapy along for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Chemoradiotherapy continued to show benefit in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared with radiotherapy alone over a 10-year period, according to findings from a phase 3 trial. It was...
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
MedicalXpress
Study finds mechanical circulatory support and renal perfusion success with the ModulHeart device
A first-in-human (FIH) study using the ModulHeart device (Puzzle Medical Devices Inc.) has demonstrated significant improvement in cardiac output, left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and urine output in patients with heart failure or undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The findings were presented today during the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Nature.com
Diagnostic accuracy and safety of CT-guided percutaneous lung biopsy with a coaxial cutting needle for the diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with UIP pattern
This study aimed to assess the diagnostic accuracy and safety of CT-guided percutaneous core needle biopsy (PCNB) with a coaxial needle for the diagnosis of lung cancer in patients with an usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pattern of interstitial lung disease. This study included 70 patients with UIP and suspected to have lung cancer. CT-guided PCNB was performed using a 20-gauge coaxial cutting needle. The diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and percentage of nondiagnostic results for PCNB were determined in comparison with the final diagnosis. PCNB-related complications were evaluated. Additionally, the risk factors for nondiagnostic results and pneumothorax were analyzed. The overall diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity were 85.7%, 85.5%, and 87.5%, respectively. The percentage of nondiagnostic results was 18.6% (13/70). Two or less biopsy sampling was a risk factor for nondiagnostic results (p"‰="‰0.003). The overall complication rate was 35.7% (25/70), and pneumothorax developed in 22 patients (31.4%). A long transpulmonary needle path was a risk factor for the development of pneumothorax (p"‰="‰0.007). CT-guided PCNB using a coaxial needle is an effective method with reasonable accuracy and an acceptable complication rate for the diagnosis of lung cancer, even in patients with UIP.
MedicalXpress
Excitatory brain stimulation protocols beneficial in schizophrenia
Excitatory noninvasive brain stimulation (NIBS) interventions over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex are associated with improvement in the severity of negative symptoms in schizophrenia, according to a systematic review and network meta-analysis published online June 22 in JAMA Psychiatry. Ping-Tao Tseng, M.D., Ph.D., from Asia University in Taichung, Taiwan, and...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Combined Alpha-synuclein Test May Aid Disease Diagnosis, Monitoring
Researchers have developed a test that may help to more accurately diagnose Parkinson’s disease and monitor its progression. It combines two already-used laboratory techniques to measure clumps of alpha-synuclein in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Alpha-synuclein is the protein that progressively builds to toxic levels in the brain and spinal...
Comments / 0