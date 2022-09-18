Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
fox17.com
Humphreys County police determine no threat at Waverly Central High School after rumors
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was a rumor that a threat of violence has been made at Waverly Central High School (WCHS), the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office said it was determined that a threat was never made involving mass violence after school officials along...
WDEF
Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bags
We would like to thank Rachel Lane and New Zion Baptist Church for supplying both Benton Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s office with sensory bags!. After attending a Families on the Spectrum class in Calvert City Mrs. Lane ran with the sensory bag idea. Each cruiser will be supplied with one bag to aid in comforting children with special needs. The bags contain toys to help with stemming and include a dry-erase board to aid in communicating with non-verbal children. Emergencies can be stressful for anyone but can be quite intimidating for a child with special needs. Thank you some much to New Zion for donations and to Mrs. Rachel Lane for putting them together! Many families work through this on a daily basis.
whopam.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant
A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
wkms.org
Banana Festival returns to western Tennessee, Kentucky
Western Kentucky and Tennessee residents went bananas again last week. The twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee, recently celebrated their 60th Annual Banana Festival, marking the town’s historic connection to the railroad and banana trade. Located halfway between Chicago and New Orleans, along the Illinois Central...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on Tennessee warrant for auto theft
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a Tennessee warrant for an alleged theft of a vehicle. The warrant taken out by Smyrna, Tennessee police in December of 2020, alleges 44-year old Antony Bumpers of Hopkinsville drove away from his girlfriend’s apartment in her car during an argument and did not return the vehicle when contacted by police the same night.
WSMV
Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fire destroys Hazel tobacco barn
HAZEL – Calloway County Fire-Rescue battled its first tobacco barn fire of the season Monday afternoon north of downtown Hazel. The fire occurred near the intersection of Meyers and Lavender streets and was called in around 1:30 p.m. CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said the barn, which collapsed as volunteer firefighters attempted to extinguish the wall of flames, contained about five acres of dark-fire tobacco.
Man arrested after leading Stewart County deputies on pursuit
A man was arrested Saturday in Stewart County after leading police on a pursuit that ultimately ended in a crash.
clarksvillenow.com
Police investigate shooting and crash on Peachers Mill Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There was a shooting and a crash on Peachers Mill Road Tuesday night, but no one appears to have been injured. At about 6:35 p.m., the incident happened between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road. Members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County CrimeWatch Facebook group reported...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
2 People Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dickson (Dickson, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that a Kia Soul slammed into the back of a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Comments / 1