We would like to thank Rachel Lane and New Zion Baptist Church for supplying both Benton Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s office with sensory bags!. After attending a Families on the Spectrum class in Calvert City Mrs. Lane ran with the sensory bag idea. Each cruiser will be supplied with one bag to aid in comforting children with special needs. The bags contain toys to help with stemming and include a dry-erase board to aid in communicating with non-verbal children. Emergencies can be stressful for anyone but can be quite intimidating for a child with special needs. Thank you some much to New Zion for donations and to Mrs. Rachel Lane for putting them together! Many families work through this on a daily basis.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO