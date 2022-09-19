Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road
Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday. An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to...
padailypost.com
Paly students face consequences over incident at football game
Superintendent Don Austin is coming down hard on Palo Alto High School students after more than 100 of them went over to the Gunn High School student section during the fourth quarter of a blowout football game that was called early because of the chaos. Austin said at Tuesday’s board...
palyathletics.com
The Paly Vikings plunder the Lynbrook Vikings 11-3
The girls put on another steller defensive performance in the battle between the Vikings. The varsity girls now stand at 6-5 for the season, winners of 3 of their last four games, and have moved to 3-2 in league play. The JV team continued its outstanding defensive effort in a...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 4
Seven of San Francisco’s high school football teams took to the field in Week 4, while Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius and Washington were on byes. Balboa was the lone city team to win, but Lowell kept Dougherty Valley close on Saturday afternoon and Galileo found the end zone for the first time this season.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
SB Nation
The team photos for the Santa Clara cross country team are art
There is nothing better than athletes who understand the value of ruining their team photo. It’s even better when everyone is in on the plan. This week Citius Mag, which chronicles news in the world of distance running, collaborated with the cross country team to drop absolute magic. Every...
Stanford Daily
“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies
Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
sfbayview.com
Bayview youth still barred from bus to Alice Fong Yu
A second open letter from the AFY Parent and Bayview Parent Community. Read the first open letter here. I have emailed you several times this week and left multiple messages in your voicemail requesting information about the transportation situation at Alice Fong Yu. Principal Liana Szeto, the transportation department, and you have refused and delayed service for my child. When I applied to receive busing for my child, I requested this service with the assumption that she would receive it starting Aug. 17, which was the first day of school.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman seen on video taking down Latin American country flags at Oakland school
A video on social media is getting a lot of attention that appears to show a woman taking down four flags representing Latin American countries from outside a school in Oakland. It’s unclear if the case will be investigated for possible trespassing or vandalism.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
newfillmore.com
Unthinkable: No Dino at Fillmore and California
After a 34-year run of flipping pizzas, uncorking wine and telling stories on the northwest corner of Fillmore and California, Dino Stavrakikis is selling the longtime pizza palace known for decades as Dino’s — now renamed after his son as Santino’s Wine Bar — to the owner of Ace Wasabi Sushi in the Marina.
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
NBC Bay Area
Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard
A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
