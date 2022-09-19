ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown was taking names in win over Washington

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation for the Detroit Lions. A second-year receiver out of USC who was lauded for his ability to make plays after the catch but took a tumble down draft boards due in part to his 4.51 40 time and lack of strength, Detroit snatched him up in the fourth round after 16(!) other wide receivers were selected and have to be over-the-moon with the results. After a fantastic rookie season that saw the collegiate Trojan catch 90 balls for 912 yards and five touchdowns, St. Brown is off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, having already caught 17 balls for 180 yards and three touchdowns while already besting his rushing yards from 2021 68 to 61.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Tress Way
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets swap offensive linemen on practice squad, signing Adam Pankey

The Jets announced Wednesday a swap of offensive linemen on the practice squad. The Jets signed Adam Pankey and released Chris Glaser. The 28-year-old Pankey is in his sixth season in the NFL. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia with the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Pankey spent two full seasons with the Packers, seeing some time on the active roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Braden Mann named Special Teams Player for Week 2

Braden Mann went from his lows of Week 1, including the shanked punt, to the highs of completing a pass on a fake punt and executing a successful onside kick, the first this season, in Week 2 in helping the Jets defeat the Cleveland Browns in epic fashion. His performance Sunday garnered him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2, as awarded by the NFL on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#Lions#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers signing RB Raheem Blackshear off Bills’ practice squad

After officially filling active roster spot No. 52 with linebacker Arron Mosby on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers are set to take care of No. 53. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team is signing running back Raheem Blackshear. The 24-year-old rusher has been a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in these early goings of the 2022 campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited

The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy