Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves at Tight End
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Buffalo Bills lineman Bobby Hart suspended one game for trying to punch Tennessee Titans player
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after Monday night's game.
Bills' Matt Milano chases Titans' Ryan Tannehill from game with pick six (video)
Bills linebacker Matt Milano put the icing on the cake for his team against the Titans. With just under four minutes left in the third quarter in Week 2 on Monday Night Football, Milano jumped a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It was Tannehill’s last attempt of the night.
5 takeaways from the Bills' 41-7 win vs. the Titans
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2:. No doubt about it: The Bills made the Titans give up. After linebacker Matt Milano returned a pick-six interception for a score, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel threw in the towel. After...
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
There is a difference between the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and last 3 years
The Miami Dolphins will face division rival Buffalo on Sunday and already fans are gearing up for a big game that could go a lot of different ways. A lot of talk has surrounded the team’s inability to beat the Bills over the last three years and the last seven games.
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown was taking names in win over Washington
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation for the Detroit Lions. A second-year receiver out of USC who was lauded for his ability to make plays after the catch but took a tumble down draft boards due in part to his 4.51 40 time and lack of strength, Detroit snatched him up in the fourth round after 16(!) other wide receivers were selected and have to be over-the-moon with the results. After a fantastic rookie season that saw the collegiate Trojan catch 90 balls for 912 yards and five touchdowns, St. Brown is off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, having already caught 17 balls for 180 yards and three touchdowns while already besting his rushing yards from 2021 68 to 61.
Jets swap offensive linemen on practice squad, signing Adam Pankey
The Jets announced Wednesday a swap of offensive linemen on the practice squad. The Jets signed Adam Pankey and released Chris Glaser. The 28-year-old Pankey is in his sixth season in the NFL. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia with the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Pankey spent two full seasons with the Packers, seeing some time on the active roster.
Lions DL coach Todd Wash explains the emergence of DT Isaiah Buggs
One of the key stats in the Lions Week 2 win over the Commanders was how effectively the Detroit defensive front bottled up the Washington ground game. Commanders RBs managed just 37 yards on 17 carries and had 10 runs that gained less than two yards. Lions defensive line coach...
Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Braden Mann named Special Teams Player for Week 2
Braden Mann went from his lows of Week 1, including the shanked punt, to the highs of completing a pass on a fake punt and executing a successful onside kick, the first this season, in Week 2 in helping the Jets defeat the Cleveland Browns in epic fashion. His performance Sunday garnered him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2, as awarded by the NFL on Wednesday.
Panthers signing RB Raheem Blackshear off Bills’ practice squad
After officially filling active roster spot No. 52 with linebacker Arron Mosby on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers are set to take care of No. 53. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team is signing running back Raheem Blackshear. The 24-year-old rusher has been a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in these early goings of the 2022 campaign.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
ESPN
Bills defense stays hot despite injuries, but Dolphins pose stiff challenge
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Down two defensive tackles against the Tennessee Titans and 2020 rushing champ Derrick Henry on Monday, the Buffalo Bills looked like they could be in for a challenge. A season earlier, the Bills defense had given up 143 yards and three touchdowns to Henry in a 34-31 loss.
NFC North power rankings: New leader in the clubhouse as division is tied after Week 2
After two weeks of the NFL season, the NFC North is back right where the season started. All four teams are even at 1-1 apiece, with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions getting their first win, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings sputtered after a solid opening weekend.
