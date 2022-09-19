ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Daily Mail

Eli Manning tries out for Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video... as former Super Bowl champion dons wig and make-up to fool unsuspecting students and coaches (but they aren't impressed with his 40-yard dash time!)

Eli Manning may have retired in 2020, but with the help of a disguise - and a ridiculous alias - the New York Giants legend was able to roll back the years and fight for a walk-on spot at Penn State as seen in a new video. The hilarious stunt,...
The Independent

Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as ‘Chad Powers’: ‘Absolute gold’

Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman takes offense to mention of potential Eagles dynasty

BOSTON -- Julian Edelman knows what a dynasty is. More than most.And though Edelman isn't contributing to any dynasties on the field right now, he's still out there defending the sanctity of the word "dynasty."Edelman showed that in the opening moments of Tuesday's episode of "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+. Off the top of the show, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin got awfully excited about the Philadelphia Eagles."If this team puts the right hand under center and the right hand on the steering wheel -- coach and quarterback -- then this team can seriously be considered a dynasty moving forward,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup

The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning discusses 'Chad Powers' moniker on The Tonight Show

Eli Manning appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discussed his “Chad Powers” alter ego. The “Chad Powers” character was used on the show “Eli’s Places.” Manning’s ESPN Plus show is based around Manning travelling around the country and diving into different parts of football. On the latest episode, Manning decided to travel to Penn State to try out as a walk-on player.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
