U.K.

What is the order of service for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey?

By Catherine Micallef
 4 days ago
THE QUEEN sadly passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and the UK entered a period of national mourning ever since then, which will last until Her Majesty's funeral.

This is everything you need to know about the funeral's order of service and who will be conducting the ceremony.

The front page of the order of service for Her Majesty's funeral
The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022 Credit: EPA

What is the order of service for the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral will be attended by all the Royal family members and other guests such as world leaders that worked closely with Her Majesty during her 70 years on the throne.

The service will start with a procession, followed by the entrance of the coffin into Westminster Abbey, with family members following behind.

The choir will sing settings of some well-known Bible passages before this takes place.

Guests will be seated before this procession, which will also include the arrival of heralds of the arms of the four kingdoms and the members of the Queen's household.

The coffin will then enter, followed by:

The members of the households of the Royal Family will follow.

Everyone will remain standing as the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster will give say a bidding prayer, followed by the first hymn, The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended.

Baroness Scotland of Ashtal KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, will give the first reading, after which a psalm is sung by the choir.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will read the second reading before the second hymn, The Lord's my Shepherd.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will give the sermon before there are further offertory hymns from the choir, and the prayers are led by clergy from across the UK.

The final hymn, Love Divine, All Loves Excelling along with a commendation prayer from the Archbishop of Canterbury will begin the closing of the funeral, at which point the Dean of Westminster will say the blessing.

This will be followed by the Last Post and the reveille before the National Anthem is sung.

This will mark the end of the funeral and will see the coffin and the royal family file out of the Abbey.

Who will lead the Queen's funeral?

The funeral will be conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster.

Dr Hoyle said: "I think, like any funeral, this is an opportunity for us to mourn because we’ve lost someone we held dear and respected.

“This is an opportunity for us to give thanks for an extraordinary life and an extraordinary achievement, this is an opportunity for us to pray for our new king and for his family in their grief, and this is an opportunity, if you like, for us to give the grief somewhere to go.

“A nation and Commonwealth, quite frankly the whole world, will be paying attention and the abbey will be a bit of a crucible holding all that, if you like.”

When asked if the funeral would feature modern updates, he added: “I’ll wait and see because I’m not going to comment on the content of the service.

"But this is Westminster Abbey, this is Her Majesty the Queen, I think you can assume that you’re going to see tradition in action, living tradition in action.”

He added: “She was the constant in an inconstant age so I think a lot of us feel that the continuity of someone who’s weathered all these storms and challenges, all these joys and sorrows made the rest of us feel that it can be done.

“I think we’ve lost that, I think this country has lost a long memory, all those conversations with Prime Ministers, a lot of wisdom.

The King has had plenty of time to prepare and will step into that role in a wonderful way, but I think it’s that constancy, I think it’s that wisdom, and then I think it’s someone who put herself, her character and her commitment to principle right at the heart of public life, not many people do that in the way that she did.”

When is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Westminster Abbey.

The Government confirmed that this day will be a bank holiday across the UK.

Page one of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page two of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page three of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page four of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page five of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page six of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page seven of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page eight of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page nine of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page ten of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page eleven of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page twelve of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page thirteen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page fourteen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page fifteen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page sixteen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page seventeen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page eighteen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page nineteen of the order of service at Westminster Abbey
Page twenty of the order of service at Westminster Abbey

All you need to know after Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

THE nation is in mourning after beloved Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96 - here is all you need to know about Her Majesty's glorious life and what's next.

Deadline

International Insider: Queen Elizabeth Laid To Rest; TF1 & M6 Union Collapses; Spiky In San Sebastian

Come in quickly, Insiders. It’s getting colder out there. Jesse Whittock here with a rundown of this week’s top news and analysis, coming to you from across Europe. Queen Elizabeth Laid To Rest The world says goodbye: Following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on September 8, the mourning period that came after and the thousands of stories about to the never-ending queue to see her laying in state in central London, the monarch’s funeral was held on Monday. The likes of Joe Biden, Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and even Bear Grylls joined the Royal Family to pay respect to the UK’s longest-serving monarch....
