What is the order of service for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey?

THE QUEEN sadly passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and the UK entered a period of national mourning ever since then, which will last until Her Majesty's funeral.

This is everything you need to know about the funeral's order of service and who will be conducting the ceremony.

The front page of the order of service for Her Majesty's funeral

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022 Credit: EPA

What is the order of service for the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral will be attended by all the Royal family members and other guests such as world leaders that worked closely with Her Majesty during her 70 years on the throne.

The service will start with a procession, followed by the entrance of the coffin into Westminster Abbey, with family members following behind.

The choir will sing settings of some well-known Bible passages before this takes place.

Guests will be seated before this procession, which will also include the arrival of heralds of the arms of the four kingdoms and the members of the Queen's household.

The coffin will then enter, followed by:

The members of the households of the Royal Family will follow.

Everyone will remain standing as the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster will give say a bidding prayer, followed by the first hymn, The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended.

Baroness Scotland of Ashtal KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, will give the first reading, after which a psalm is sung by the choir.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will read the second reading before the second hymn, The Lord's my Shepherd.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will give the sermon before there are further offertory hymns from the choir, and the prayers are led by clergy from across the UK.

The final hymn, Love Divine, All Loves Excelling along with a commendation prayer from the Archbishop of Canterbury will begin the closing of the funeral, at which point the Dean of Westminster will say the blessing.

This will be followed by the Last Post and the reveille before the National Anthem is sung.

This will mark the end of the funeral and will see the coffin and the royal family file out of the Abbey.

Who will lead the Queen's funeral?

The funeral will be conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster.

Dr Hoyle said: "I think, like any funeral, this is an opportunity for us to mourn because we’ve lost someone we held dear and respected.

“This is an opportunity for us to give thanks for an extraordinary life and an extraordinary achievement, this is an opportunity for us to pray for our new king and for his family in their grief, and this is an opportunity, if you like, for us to give the grief somewhere to go.

“A nation and Commonwealth, quite frankly the whole world, will be paying attention and the abbey will be a bit of a crucible holding all that, if you like.”

When asked if the funeral would feature modern updates, he added: “I’ll wait and see because I’m not going to comment on the content of the service.

"But this is Westminster Abbey, this is Her Majesty the Queen, I think you can assume that you’re going to see tradition in action, living tradition in action.”

He added: “She was the constant in an inconstant age so I think a lot of us feel that the continuity of someone who’s weathered all these storms and challenges, all these joys and sorrows made the rest of us feel that it can be done.

“I think we’ve lost that, I think this country has lost a long memory, all those conversations with Prime Ministers, a lot of wisdom.

“The King has had plenty of time to prepare and will step into that role in a wonderful way, but I think it’s that constancy, I think it’s that wisdom, and then I think it’s someone who put herself, her character and her commitment to principle right at the heart of public life, not many people do that in the way that she did.”

When is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Westminster Abbey.

The Government confirmed that this day will be a bank holiday across the UK.

