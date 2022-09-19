Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Heartbreaker: A Top-Secret Agreement Could Decide Not Only Douglas’ Custody But Ridge’s Future With Brooke and Taylor
While the seemingly never-ending battle between the Logan and Forrester families has usually centered on affairs of the heart, the past few weeks have seen the Bold & Beautiful clans bickering over the future of young Douglas. Of course, it’s not as simple as all that, given that several relationships...
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house. Prior to Blige...
CBS News
Victims describe being caught in South Austin building explosion
Three of the victims in Tuesday morning's building collapse in South Austin were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to two of those victims who said the emotional scars and trauma of what they experienced run deep.
'Con Queen of Hollywood' fraudster, 41, 'posed as entertainment execs including Rupert Murdoch's ex Wendi Deng and producers working for Christopher Nolan to scam 300 victims out of $1m by offering non-existent film work'
A fraudster impersonated well-known Hollywood figures to dupe more than 300 victims out of $1 million by offering non-existent work in the film business, a court has heard. Hargobind Tahilramani, 42 - dubbed the 'con Queen of Hollywood' - allegedly pretended to be executives, including producers working for The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, during a seven-year scam.
Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency
Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
Here’s the 4-1-1 on ‘9-1-1’—Everything You Need to Know About Season 6 of '9-1-1', Including the Brand-New Trailer
FOX’s No. 1 scripted drama 9-1-1 returns for its sixth season with a lot more story to tell about the first responders of the 118. Bobby and Athena are finally in a position to take their long-awaited honeymoon, but will they? Buck is a free agent once again, so will he find the right romance this season? And Chimney and Maddie have hope that they may be able to work out their marriage.
Popculture
'The Challenge USA' Winners Sarah and Danny Talk 'Horrific' Final and Address Post-Show Drama
The Challenge: USA final was one for the books. While the flagship Challenge has featured numerous, difficult finals, the majority of the finalists on The Challenge: USA couldn't get it done. In the end, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray walked away with the win after being the only two to cross the finish line. During a conversation with PopCulture.com after the finale aired, Sarah and Danny not only opened up about that difficult final, but they also addressed some of the more interesting takes that their competitors had about how everything played out.
‘Thai Cave Rescue,’ a Scripted Dramatization From Netflix, Features Daring Divers and Flat Emotional Appeals: TV Review
The rescue, in summer 2018, of a youth soccer team and their coach from a flooded cave system in Thailand remains one of the most outright inspiring stories of recent years. Amidst intense interest and scrutiny, an international team came up with a plan to anesthetize the boys and maneuver them out of the flooded caves before monsoon rains intensified. It’s a tense story, and one with an outcome that isn’t just upbeat but is genuinely astounding. Little wonder that it’s lent itself to repeated retellings, including last year’s documentary “The Cave” and this year’s quietly released Ron Howard drama...
Passenger caught on video punching flight attendant during Mexico-to-L.A. flight
A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles was taken into custody after the plane landed Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reports. The carrier said in a statement that the incident happened on Flight 377...
‘The Challenge: USA’ Winners Defend Controversial Finale and the Show’s Rules, Shed Light on the Prize Money Debacle
After more than half of “The Challenge: USA” competitors quit during the season finale, cast members began complaining about inconsistencies in the rules. Tyson Apostol, who dominated all season long, ultimately ended up dropping after he couldn’t finish a Sudoku puzzle. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said that while Sarah Lacina was able to time out of the first puzzle, production didn’t allow him to time out. “I don’t know if she timed out of Sudoku, nobody was there to see her do it and they didn’t show her doing it on camera,” he said. Lacina, along with Danny McCray,...
