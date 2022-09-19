After more than half of “The Challenge: USA” competitors quit during the season finale, cast members began complaining about inconsistencies in the rules. Tyson Apostol, who dominated all season long, ultimately ended up dropping after he couldn’t finish a Sudoku puzzle. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said that while Sarah Lacina was able to time out of the first puzzle, production didn’t allow him to time out. “I don’t know if she timed out of Sudoku, nobody was there to see her do it and they didn’t show her doing it on camera,” he said. Lacina, along with Danny McCray,...

