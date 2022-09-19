A 17-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder as they're accused of shooting and killing North Carolina teens Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14 The Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has arrested a suspect for the shooting deaths of two teens who were previously reported missing. On Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. "Through the hard work of my investigators,...

1 DAY AGO