Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail

A 17-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder as they're accused of shooting and killing North Carolina teens Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14 The Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has arrested a suspect for the shooting deaths of two teens who were previously reported missing. On Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. "Through the hard work of my investigators,...
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'

Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
