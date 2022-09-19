Read full article on original website
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
A 17-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder as they're accused of shooting and killing North Carolina teens Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14 The Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina has arrested a suspect for the shooting deaths of two teens who were previously reported missing. On Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. "Through the hard work of my investigators,...
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
One student is dead and another is injured in a North Carolina high school stabbing
One student was killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school four days into the school year, officials said. Jacksonville Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero said officers were called to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus.
Authorities Identify Suspect In Murders Of Two North Carolina Teens Reported Missing
North Carolina police have identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in the murders of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. The two victims had been reported missing over the weekend. A 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges for the deaths of two other North Carolina teenagers who were...
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was suspended for 365 days after he was found with a loaded gun on the property of St. Pauls High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student was searched after leaving campus and returning. Law enforcement searched the student and found the loaded gun, […]
