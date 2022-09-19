Read full article on original website
Dean E. Tennis
Dean E. Tennis, age 92, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas. He was born July 19, 1930, at Chanute, Kansas, the son of Israel Clayton and Leona Mae (Trapp) Tennis. As a boy he attended school in Chanute, graduating from Chanute High School. He later attended Neosho County Community College in 1950 and Kansas State University. On August 26, 1952, he joined the United States Army serving for two years and then transferring to the Army Reserves for six years. After his discharge, he began his career with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company as a welder and natural gas well checker, as well as a farmer.
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson, age 74, was an integral part of the Ulysses, Kansas, community and has been missed dearly since his death on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born January 19, 1948, in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Glen E. and Gwendolyn Frances (Heimer) Wilson.
Vernon L. Stokes
Vernon L. Stokes, age 82, of rural Stanton County, Kansas, passed from this life to the Lord’s side on September 17, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. He was born September 5, 1940, in Alamosa, Colorado, the son of Harold R. and Leona May (Curliss) Stokes.
Diana Willimon
Diana Willimon, 70, of Plains, KS passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home. Cremation has been entrusted to Miller Mortuary of Liberal. Friends may send condolences through Diana’s tribute web page at www.millermortuary.net.
Seward Survives Garden City
Seyun Park had 13 kills, Kavlyn Giacomelli added 11, and the 12th -ranked Saints outlasted the Garden City Broncbusters in four sets, 25-13, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19 at Conestoga Arena in Garden City Monday night. The Saints improve to 16-4 overall and 5-0 in the Jayhawk West. Garden City falls to 15-6 overall and 3-3 in the KJCCC. Seward plays at Pratt on Wednesday. Seward has won five straight.
Middle School Results
Eisenhower Lady Warriors 8th grade faced off against Dodge City MS and Dodge City Comanche today. Dodge City defeated both A and B teams. A team lost 19-25 and 20-25. B team lost 10-25 and 9-25. Dodge City Comanche also defeated both A and B teams. A team lost 21-25...
