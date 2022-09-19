Dean E. Tennis, age 92, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas. He was born July 19, 1930, at Chanute, Kansas, the son of Israel Clayton and Leona Mae (Trapp) Tennis. As a boy he attended school in Chanute, graduating from Chanute High School. He later attended Neosho County Community College in 1950 and Kansas State University. On August 26, 1952, he joined the United States Army serving for two years and then transferring to the Army Reserves for six years. After his discharge, he began his career with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company as a welder and natural gas well checker, as well as a farmer.

MEADE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO