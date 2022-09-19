All eyes continue to be on the British royal family following Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and new dress code details are raising eyebrows. Buckingham Palace confirmed to several outlets on Monday, September 12, that Prince Andrew, who served 22 years in the Royal Navy, was granted permission to wear his military uniform for his late mother’s final vigil “as a special mark of respect.” (The palace has yet to confirm who will attend the vigil and when it will be held.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO