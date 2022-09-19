Read full article on original website
Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral
It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them.
'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral
Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
Prince George comforted by Sophie of Wessex at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Prince George was comforted by his great-aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on Monday. As the 9-year-old left Westminster Abbey alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte, and their mother, Kate Middleton, Sophie rested an arm over the young prince’s shoulder. Prince Edward’s wife,...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte take prominent role at Queen’s funeral
George, second in line to the throne, and his sister, were youngest mourners at Westminster Abbey service
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth. The service took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, where Meghan, 41, Harry, 38, Kate, 40, William,...
Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.
Prince Andrew Granted Exception to Wear Military Uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Vigil, Prince Harry Not Allowed
All eyes continue to be on the British royal family following Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and new dress code details are raising eyebrows. Buckingham Palace confirmed to several outlets on Monday, September 12, that Prince Andrew, who served 22 years in the Royal Navy, was granted permission to wear his military uniform for his late mother’s final vigil “as a special mark of respect.” (The palace has yet to confirm who will attend the vigil and when it will be held.)
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Countess of Wessex Sophie Mourns Alongside Meghan Markle in Black Midi Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London today. Prince Edward’s wife was driven in a car in the company of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose 'stand-in status' if King Charles gets way to make counsellors only working members of the Royal family
Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their 'stand-in status' if King Charles makes counsellors working members of the Royal family. The Duke of York, Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice may not be able to stand in for the King if he proceeds with plans to amend the law so that counsellors of state are all working royals.
Queen Elizabeth II's 8 grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London's coldest night in months. A...
Prince William and Prince Harry to stand vigil at Queen's coffin on Saturday
London (CNN) — The late Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, a royal source told CNN. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, will stand at the head of the coffin, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will stand at its foot for the 15-minute vigil, according to the source. At the King's request, both will be in uniform.
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie mourn Queen Elizabeth II in touching tribute
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie called Queen Elizabeth II their “guide” and “matriarch” in a touching tribute to their late grandmother on Saturday. “We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all,” the daughters of disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, wrote in a lengthy statement alongside a photo of themselves as children with their grandma.
Vogue
The Duchess Of Sussex Joins Other Royals For The Queen’s State Funeral
The Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family for the Queen’s state funeral today. The royal family first arrived at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, to witness the Queen’s coffin being moved to Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral service attended by 2,000 guests from around the world.
