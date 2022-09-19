Read full article on original website
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes for trans people
Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that’s been...
Texas judge overrules ban on 18-to-20-year-olds carrying handguns because they were 'part of the militia in the founding era'
18-to-20-year-olds in Texas will be able to carry a handgun in the first change in gun law since a Supreme Court ruling in June.
Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States
A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
Anti-Native American Slur Officially Scrubbed from All Federal Place Names
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.
Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term
School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
University of Montana law professor, former solicitor, nominated to Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals
University of Montana law professor and constitutional scholar Anthony Johnstone has been nominated to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the White House announced Friday. The news release naming U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominees described them as “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.” The appointment requires confirmation by […] The post University of Montana law professor, former solicitor, nominated to Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
For first time in 233 years, Native American, Native Alaskan, Native Hawaiian all in U.S. House
Last month, Mary Peltola made history when she became first Native Alaskan and woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for the Last Frontier State. When Peltola was sworn in last week, Congress reached a milestone: for the first time in more than two centuries, the House has full U.S. Indigenous representation, according to Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele of Hawaii.
Appeals court backs Texas' social media must-carry law (again)
A federal appeals court has once again backed a Texas law that would fundamentally remake social media by forcing companies such as Meta and Twitter to carry most content, including hate speech. In a ruling released Friday, a three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit vacated a trial court's preliminary injunction,...
Appeals court blocks Alabama from lethally injecting inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to let it proceed Thursday night with the lethal injection of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative execution method. Alan Miller, 57, was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage and was scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday until the execution was blocked by a judge earlier this week. Alabama asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift that injunction. Miller testified that he turned in paperwork four years ago selecting nitrogen hypoxia as his execution...
State constitutions have played second fiddle since the Civil War. Justice DeWine says that’s bad
In a speech last Tuesday, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said that since the Civil War, state constitutions “too often” have become “secondary.” In the same speech, he highlighted that due-process protections in the Ohio Constitution are different from those in the federal 14th Amendment, which was passed in the wake of the Civil […] The post State constitutions have played second fiddle since the Civil War. Justice DeWine says that’s bad appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
